For Graves County High School senior Anna Grace Fowler, helping her community remain healthy and happy is a top priority.
“Most of my family members are in the medical field,” Fowler said. “My grandparents, my great-grandparents, my mom and my dad have all had some kind of job in the medical field. It’s always been kind of a legacy. It’s kind of in my blood to do it.”
Having been around medicine for her entire life, the 18-year-old student became accustomed to the need for it all around her.
“I originally hadn’t really known what I wanted to do until I watched my mom and nana work,” she said.
“They’re both nurse practitioners and I worked in their clinic through COVID and got to watch them firsthand helping patients and families who have been affected by it. And then we had the Dec. 10 tornado. I got to watch my dad, who was an EMT at the time and a firefighter, and he was helping people. I just knew for a fact that I wanted to take care of people. That’s what I wanted to do.”
Working at Vassar Clinic helped to prepare her for a future by giving her many chances to gain experience in nursing and patient care.
“It’s been very inspirational I would have to say,” she said. “But it’s a lot of work, too. Especially in high school, when I am having trouble finding motivation to work to get where I need to be. Nursing and the medical field in general is hard. It’s taught me that you need to have that motivation to stay in it.”
Fowler has also played volleyball since eighth grade, wrapping up her final year in 2022.
“Everyone told me with my height that I needed to play volleyball and then we played it in gym and I decided to try it out,” Fowler said.
“This last year, I got on the Massac Superman Slam all-tournament team. My junior year, I got on the all-regional and the all-district teams and every year was on the all-academic team. It just goes to show that I can keep the balance that I need to still be on top of my studies despite three-hour practices everyday.”
Volleyball has also had other benefits for Fowler, such as helping to break out of her shell.
“For the longest time, I have struggled with social anxiety,” she said.
“I did not like talking to people. That’s really why I didn’t get into sports sooner. I did not want people looking at me and I didn’t want to embarrass myself. But I finally — I found something I loved, and my best friends were playing it. It helped me get over it. I doubt I’d even be able to do this interview without it.”
Fowler, daughter of Marianne and Charlie Fowler of Wingo, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on regional high school seniors. From the 32 students chosen, one of them will be named Teen of the Year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive an Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
After high school, Fowler plans to attend college and earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and then a master’s degree in nursing anesthesia.
“Somehow, I know that I am meant to serve this community,” she said. “I know that it’s my destiny. I don’t know quite why yet, but I know I will be called back here.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
