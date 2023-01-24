PADNWS-01-24-23 TOTW - LOGO

For Graves County High School senior Anna Grace Fowler, helping her community remain healthy and happy is a top priority.

“Most of my family members are in the medical field,” Fowler said. “My grandparents, my great-grandparents, my mom and my dad have all had some kind of job in the medical field. It’s always been kind of a legacy. It’s kind of in my blood to do it.”

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In