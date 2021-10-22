Graves County student wants career in OSHA

Isaac Shelton is in his third year in the carpentry program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, and while that’s not in his career plan, it is related to his chosen field.
Shelton is a senior at Graves County High School and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Shelton would like to go to Murray State University after graduating from high school and major in occupational safety and health.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration works to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.
Shelton has OSHA-10 certification in carpentry.
Shelton said he got into carpentry classes because his father said it would be something worth knowing throughout life. Now that he has been in the classes, he said he enjoys working with others and learning new things.
“I like going out and working on places, building walls and other things,” he said. “We built a turkey blind here and some other things around the shop and around the school.
“I enjoy putting everything together and seeing the finished product.”
Shelton’s instructor, Kevin Hutchens, said he was one of his most reliable students when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst.
“When we were under COVID (restrictions), students had the opportunity to come up here,” he said of the technology center, located at Mayfield High School. “He was here every time we worked. I had up to nine people come up here at a time, and he and two others were up here every time.”
One of the projects the students are working on this year is a wall to divide one of the health science classrooms and the health science lab.
“We’ve got two classes now, and they need to share that lab,” Hutchens said. “We put up the wall and hung sheetrock on it and painted it.”
Hutchens said Shelton is also a leader in the classroom.
“I give him some tasks and put some other students with him to take care of that task,” he said. “I tell him what I want, and he takes the reins.”
Shelton is also on the archery team, in his seventh year behind the bow. He once placed fourth in the state in that sport.
Shelton works at Princess Theaters in Mayfield. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and working out. He is the son of Jay and Jennifer Shelton of Mayfield.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Graves County and Mayfield high schools. It is located at Mayfield High School.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, automotive technology, electrical work and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
