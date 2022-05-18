MAYFIELD — For the Graves County, primary elections were held for commissioner District 1, commissioner District 3, coroner, and jailer, were on the ballot.
Due to Kentucky having closed primaries, only registered Democratic and Republican voters were allowed to vote.
On the Republican roster for United States Senator: Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick. Paul Hamilton, Rand Paul, John Schess, and Tami Stanfield. On the Democrat rooster for United States Senator, Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr., Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, and John Merrill.
The Democratic Nominee winner is Charles Booker, the Republican Nominee winner is Rand Paul.
“This is it, family. Tonight, a ceiling breaks. Tonight we take another huge step toward winning our future,” said Booker, via Twitter live stream. “I just want you to know I am honored to be on this journey with you. Thank you for believing.”
Prior to May 9, the two candidates for State Representative District 2 were Kimberly Holloway and Richard Heath. However after a statement was released on the afternoon of May 9 from the board of elections, Richard Heath was the only candidate that filed the necessary paperwork to be on the ballot.
For Commissioner District 1, the ballot was between Dannie ‘Bubba’ Winfrey, Republican, and Kevin Wiggins, Republican. Provided by the Graves County Clerk, the unofficial winner is Dannie ‘Bubba’ Winfrey.
For Commissioner District 3, the ballot was between Todd Hayden, Republican, and Jessica Moreland, Republican. Provided by the Graves County Clerk, the unofficial winner is Todd Hayden.
For coroner, the ballot was between Toy Sheridan, Republican, and Brad Jones, Republican. Provided by the Graves County Clerk, the unofficial winner is incumbent Brad Jones.
“I’d like to thank all of the citizens for putting their trust in me once more. We will continue to do the job to our best abilities,” said Jones. “I’d also like to thank my wife. She has done a tremendous job standing beside me throughout this entire election process.”
For jailer, the ballot was between Shannon Climer, Republican, and George Workman, Republican. Provided by the Graves County Clerk, the unofficial winner is incumbent George Workman.
“We will continue moving forward towards November. We hope to continue getting better training for our deputies, but also our inmates as they reintegrate into the community,” said Workman.
Workman notes that they are still learning as they go and work forward post-tornado.
“We have to take inmates to other jails, and they can say no or also be too full. We’ve had to drive up to four hours to house inmates,” said Workman.
Also briefly noted in an emotional comment, Workman expressed his sympathy on the recent passing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash on May 16.
“Unfortunate. I’m sorry, but this is emotional,” said Workman, tearfully. “We worked with him and even rode with him at times. He was a class act, once of the best guys. Always with a smile on his face.”
Graves County Clerk Kim Gills commented on the voter turnout this election.
“This year went well. I predicted a low turnout after seeing the start of the morning. I predicted around 15%, and I believe we saw about 13%,” said Gills.
A lot of voters did not realize that this was a closed primary, or that they were registered for one party — which tied them to only being able to vote for their selected party’s candidate.
“If you want to switch parties, it’s easy to do and I urge you to do it. You can do it online, or come to my office in about two weeks and we will get it fixed for you,” said Gills. “it doesn’t take but about two seconds and I am happy to help.”
Poll numbers will not be certified until the morning of Wednesday, May 18.
