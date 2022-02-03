After receiving a tip from the FBI concerning a school shooting threat, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man on Thursday.
Jacob Allen Sanderson, 18, of Graves County, was charged with second degree terroristic threatening. Authorities said Sanderson is not a student in any school district.
This is the second arrest in Graves County in less than a week involving a school shooting threat. Kentucky State Police arrested Joshua Smith, a former Graves County High School student, on Saturday for allegedly making a school shooting threat on social media under another student's name.
On Wednesday night, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the FBI concerning a Snapchat post the FBI said was sent from Graves County. According to the sheriff’s office, the threat stated, “Hi I’m Ashton Smith I’m going to shoot the school on Friday.”
No specific school was ever mentioned, authorities said.
Graves County School officials, Graves County Sheriff John Hayden and the FBI had a telephone conference around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Overnight, Graves County deputies interviewed some witnesses and said they identified a potential suspect. Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, deputies found Sanderson.
Authorities said Sanderson acknowledged making the Snapchat post under a fictitious name and turned over the cellphone that was used to make the post. Sanderson allegedly told deputies he did not plan to follow through with the threat, but thought it would be funny to make the threat.
Sanderson was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
