MAYFIELD — The Graves County Jail acquired a new drug sniffing dog and six replacement cruisers, thanks to the efforts of one of their own, Jailer George Workman said.
Sgt. Derek Ellis, a veteran, used his GI Bill to buy and train with “Strong,” the jail’s newest K-9. While they trained in Gainesville, Georgia, six cruisers were also donated to the Graves County Jail by the Oakland Police Department.
Workman expressed gratitude to Ellis for doing a great service to his coworkers and the county.
“I have long encouraged the hiring of our veterans and active military members by our county,” Workman said. “I have pushed for this for many years and practice it regularly at the Graves County Jail and Restricted Custody Center. The hiring of these veterans has great benefits for whatever agency hires them, as well as helps the veterans to be able to provide a stable life for themselves.”
Ellis, a deputy since February 2021, said Workman had often talked about getting another dog or two, which could be used for sniffing out drugs or tracking missing persons or escapees. So, the deputy offered to use his GI Bill, which covered the total costs for training plus the dog itself.
Ellis said while he was training with Strong in Gainesville, the Graves County Jail’s vehicle broke down and became a “running joke” throughout his time there. While discussing the matter with officers from the Oakland Police Department, which had recently acquired new vehicles, the joke turned sincere and the OPD agreed to donate six of their older vehicles. These vehicles were still significantly better than those of the Graves County Jail’s.
Sgt. Jacob Mason with the local jail said “it’s going to allow us to replace all of our transport vehicles and our K-9s (vehicles).”
Four of the vehicles will be for transporting inmates and two will be for K-9 units. Mason said an agreement had been reached with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to use their K-9 units when needed.
“This will allow the Graves County Jail (and) Restricted Custody Center to auction off their old vehicles for some money to return to the budget for other items,” Workman said. “This is just another reason that I feel employers should work hard to hire those veterans.”
Ellis said Mason and fellow deputy C.J. Roberts were instrumental in securing the vehicle donations from the OPD.
