Graves County High School senior Macey Evitts wants to be a nurse practitioner one day with no college debt.
She’s en-route: the 18-year-old student will graduate as a certified CNA, with some college completed. And, a Jackson Purchase Pulmonary Medicine internship has taught her medicine’s realities.
“My perspective on being a nurse practitioner, and how even doctors’ offices work, has completely changed,” Evitts said. “The internship motivates me to keep going with school. I learn how to take vital signs in my CNA class, then I go into a doctor’s office and actually apply it to a real patient.”
She said, along with chances to help others, “The hardest part is variance (between patients): There’s not always a set way to do something, and there are so many rules where you have to do it right.”
Evitts, daughter of Mike and Mandy Evitts of Paducah, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun runs articles on notable regional high school seniors. From a final 32 students, one will be named Teen of the Year and receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will be recognized with the Inspiration Award and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Evitts plans to attend college on a full-ride scholarship. Afterward, she aims to complete a master’s degree.
Evitts is a Youth Leadership secretary and teen ambassador with Bio-Med American Red Cross and Paducah Bank. She’s won state once and regional three times in DECA, Inc. competitions — a career and technical student organization.
Evitts said the pandemic has been a cautionary tale.
“I realized health care workers will always be needed,” she said. “You watch the news and see people getting laid off and (becoming) unemployed ... if you work in health care, you’ll always have a job.”
Travis Stom, her youth pastor at Kingdom Church in Paducah, said, “One thing that stands out about Macey is her tremendous heart for going out of her way to help people in need.”
“Whether it’s delivering food or stopping on the side of the street, you can tell it’s genuine,” said Stom, also a science teacher at Reidland Middle School. “She isn’t seeking recognition; she truly wants to help people who need it.”
For years, Evitts has run a home bakery that WPSD Local 6 featured in 2016.
“When I was a kid, I didn’t watch many cartoons because I was always doing gymnastics. I started gymnastics at 18 months old,” she said. “I got into Food Network (shows), and I went to my mom and said, ‘I want to have a bakery.’ Basically, if a family needs some cupcakes made, I help them.”
She worked with Papa Johns for community food aid after the December 2021 tornado.
“On Christmas Eve, someone said, ‘We need 300 cupcakes,’ ” she said. “It’s a way I can give back.”
In her free time, Evitts said cheerleading and gymnastics have been guidestones. “You build a relationship with your teammates,” she said. “That’s had the most impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.