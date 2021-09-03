MAYFIELD — A more user-friendly website for both job seekers and employers is up and running. The site — jobsingravescounty.com — has launched on the gravescountyed.com main website and can also be found by typing in the URL address.
According to a news release from Graves County Economic Development, the new tool allows for easier job postings and responses from candidates that can be directly sent to the human resource hiring manager. Updated search functions allows applicants to search for full-time or part-time positions, as well as industry specifics.
“With job creation and workforce support being a primary focus for Graves County, the new job tool will allow easier access for applicants to identify and find new job opportunities in our community, as well as assist employers with a new channel for finding their workforce,” Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said.
On the site, the employer may now post an open position by uploading the job description in a PDF format. The site also allows the job applicant the ability to email the company directly with any questions. There are drop-down boxes to search by company name and job type.
“The functionality of this tool allows for job candidates to review and submit information from a desktop or even a cellphone,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan pointed out in the news release. “With 80% of web searches starting on a cellphone, this crucial function is excellent for applications.”
Numerous employers are looking for candidates for open positions in their companies, whether a potential hire is returning to the job market or just ready for a change. Now, job opportunities in the Graves County area are easily accessed on the jobsingravescounty.com site.
“The updated tool and new URL stemmed from a need of our existing businesses wanting to post and seek out employees quicker and more efficiently,” said GCED President Jason Lemle. “Additionally, the tool will provide another resource to our businesses at no cost to them.”
The jobs website was launched in March 2016 giving the public one online destination to look for jobs in Graves County while also giving companies a free location to post job opportunities. With the ever-changing job market, Graves County Economic Development decided to give the site a facelift.
Graves County Economic Development is proud to partner with the city of Mayfield and Graves County on this tool and look forward to continued support for its new and existing businesses here in the community, according to the news release.
