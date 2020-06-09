A Paducah resident was airlifted for medical treatment after a car crash Sunday in Graves County, according to Kentucky State Police.
State police said Post 1 troopers responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle collision at the Ky. 1241 and Doyle Road intersection in Hickory.
A news release said the initial investigation shows Mayfield resident Kandace Wofford, 34, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus, heading north on Ky. 1241.
State police said that, for an “unknown reason,” Wofford crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The car hit a road sign before reentering the roadway. She crossed over the centerline again, police said, and traveled off the right side of the roadway, where the car overturned on the passenger’s side.
A car passenger, Paducah resident Lamont Thompson, 43, was ejected through the front windshield and had injuries to his right leg and hip area, police said. Thompson was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. State police said investigation shows Wofford was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision and Thompson was not.
The collision is being investigated by Trooper Cody Jackson.
