The Administrative Office of the Courts announced that some Graves County court operations will resume Tuesday, one month after the deadly tornado outbreak ripped through western Kentucky, destroying the Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield.
The Supreme Court of Kentucky issued an emergency order on Dec. 12, suspending court operations, and Graves County stopped accepting any court filings, conventional or electronic, during that time, in order to give the AOC the opportunity to find and prepare temporary space.
Since that has now been accomplished, the justices have issued an amended emergency order to resume operations, including accepting court filings.
The Graves County Office of Circuit Court Clerk’s office is opening at a temporary location, 1102 Paris Road, Suite 21, in Mayfield. Its hours will be 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office will serve the public by phone and in person by appointment. Contact the office at 270-247-1733.
To file court documents, you can either use eFiling or place conventional paper filings in the drop box outside the building at the temporary location.
Court proceedings themselves will be conducted remotely via phone and video or, if parties agree, in person in another county.
Because of the storm damage, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has taken over issuing driver’s licenses and state ID cards for Graves County earlier than planned. Driver’s license services are no longer offered by the Graves County Office of Circuit Court Clerk but can be obtained at a temporary office located at 355 Charles Drive.
