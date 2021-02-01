The study of statistics relates math to the “real world,” in the eyes of Graves County High School senior Macy Rodgers, and that’s something she thinks most math classes don’t do. Therefore, AP Statistics helped sparked an idea.
“I always wanted to be a nurse until probably this year when I entered stats class,” she said. “I actually started to enjoy that, so accounting came to mind.”
The 17-year-old senior said she currently plans to attend Murray State University after graduating from high school. She’s looking to study accounting, as a major.
“The reason I’m drawn to accounting is because I like to solve problems and work with numbers,” she said. “I feel like you could really help people through that.”
At Graves County, Rodgers ranks high in her class and has earned a cumulative weighted GPA above 4.0. She received a composite 28 ACT score.
She was also accepted into the competitive Governor’s Scholars Program for 2020 and studied business at Centre College. She additionally took part in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program at Berea College, during the summer before junior year, and had been selected for the Commonwealth Honors Academy through Murray State.
Rodgers, daughter of Lee Ann and Brad Rodgers of Mayfield, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Rodgers is an involved student, as she’s part of DECA, Interact Club and Pep Club, while also being on the school’s all-girl cheer team and the golf team.
“It’s a business marketing club and, basically, you could do like a business plan or take a test over business, but what I did whenever I went to nationals, is we did a role play where you sit down in an interview with someone and present,” she said on DECA.
“They give you a problem and you have to like present it to them how you would fix it.”
Rodgers has also participated on the track and basketball teams at different times in school. She’s been on the cheer team since sophomore year, and started golfing for the high school team in seventh grade.
The sport is something she’s “always done,” with her father, Brad.
“Golf is really challenging, especially mentally, and I guess I do like that aspect of it, because it’s all on you,” she said. “It’s not on anyone else and you have to be in the right state of mind, in order to do good at golf.”
As for the school year, it’s more than halfway over now and has dealt with changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rodgers is upbeat about it.
“It’s definitely different during corona, COVID, but I think my peers and I are really making the best of it,” she said. “We’re trying to do things that are COVID safe, like with basketball games and all that. I think that the virtual learning aspect of it has actually been really beneficial for me.”
Rodgers added she’s “definitely a little sad” about graduating, but she’s also excited for what the future holds.
