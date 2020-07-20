A Graves County ATV crash took the life of a Wingo man Saturday.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Alton Road, between Wingo and Pryorsburg, to the scene of the collision around 10 p.m. There they located an ATV in a creek bed around 30 feet from the roadway.
The operator, 32-year-old Curran Howle, was driving east on Alton Road and failed to navigate a curve before traveling down an embankment and striking a tree.
Howle was unconscious and not breathing when deputies found him. They performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived. Howle was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Graves County Coroner’s Office and the Wingo Fire Department assisted on scene.
Deputy Marcus Burnett is continuing to investigate the crash. He was assisted by Deputy Chandler Sirls, Deputy Jacob Hamm, Sheriff Jon Hayden and Captain Jeremy Prince.
