After the recent tornadoes wreaked havoc in Mayfield, many toy drives have been organized for younger children. However, many teenagers in the area have also lost a lot, if not everything, including their Christmas gifts.
“I’ve always had a heart for the teenagers in this community,” Courtney Williams, youth coordinator at Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, said. “I know while everyone is thinking about the younger kids who are wanting gifts from Santa, nobody’s really thinking about the 16-year-olds that just lost their house or just want some sort of normal Christmas.”
Talon Falls has teamed up with Global Empowerment Mission to create a Christmas Wonderland event from 4-8 p.m. Friday for families that were directly impacted by the tornado.
The Graves County ASAP Youth Council also has started a teen Christmas drive to help bring more gifts for those ages of 11-17 to the Talon Falls’ event.
“We’ve been in a global pandemic for almost two years and now a natural disaster, they are craving some sort of normalcy,” Williams said. “Even if it’s just a makeup pallet or a new book. If we can make one person’s Christmas better, it’ll all be worth it.”
The Graves County ASAP Youth Council is accepting donations specific to teens’ interests, such as — makeup pallets, books, journals, gift cards, purses, jewelry and more. Monetary donations may be sent or dropped off at the health department as well and will go toward buying teen specific items.
Christmas Wonderland at Talon is also sponsored by Toys for Tots, Bstrong, Good360 and Aerial Recovery. There will be a bus pick-up location at Spare Time Lanes, 921 N. 17th St. in Mayfield, and will take victims to Talon Falls for the event.
Families with kids ages 0-5 have a 4 p.m. pick-up, ages 6-10 have a 5 p.m. pick-up and ages 11-17 have a 6 p.m.
For more information on Christmas Wonderland, visit talonfalls.com.
For more information surrounding GC ASAP‘s teen drive, contact Williams at courtney.gcaaap@gmail.com.
