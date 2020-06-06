An arson suspect in an early morning mobile home fire Friday in Graves County was apprehended several hours later by Union City, Tennessee, authorities, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest warrants were issued for John Michael Giles, 43, on charges of second-degree arson and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, sheriff’s reports indicate. Giles was out of jail on bond on an attempted murder charge from an incident Aug. 30, 2019, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
The sheriff’s office responded to the mobile home at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a 911 call that someone had set fire to the structure located off Ky. 129 near the Dukedom area. After reportedly fleeing the scene of the mobile home fire, Giles was taken into custody by the Union City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.