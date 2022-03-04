Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield has been made aware of a 911 service outage for certain phone prefixes in Graves County.
All landline phones beginning with 247 or 251 cannot dial 911. This outage only affects landlines with these prefixes. All other prefixes as well as all cellphones can still reach emergency services by dialing 911.
Those dialing from an affected prefix and needing emergency services should contact Kentucky State Police at one of the following numbers:
• 270-856-3721
• 270-575-7228
Kentucky State Police has not been given an estimated time of repair. An update will be provided once the issue is resolved by the telecommunications provider.
