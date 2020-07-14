EDITOR:
This is to the Brooks Stadium commission: I thank and applaud you for giving some college kids the opportunity to play baseball this summer.
Often we forget youth only happens once during a lifetime, and here we have approximately 40 area college students just wanting to play baseball — not carousing around, rioting in our streets, rebelling against society, but playing baseball, and having fun.
Also, this has given us, as baseball fans, an opportunity to get out and enjoy our favorite pastime.
Again, grateful appreciation from this granddad spectator is extended to all who have made this dream of playing baseball at Brooks Stadium a reality this summer.
Jerald Ellington
Boaz
