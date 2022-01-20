The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives said grants are available for local governments to aid in the recovery, restoration or preservation of records due to the Dec. 10-11 severe weather outbreak.
Due to the tornadoes, storms and flooding, many local government records were damaged or lost. The Local Records Emergency Disaster Recovery Assistance Grant is available for a maximum of $40,000 for each eligible local government agency.
“The recent storm and tornado disasters have had a far-reaching adverse effect on many Kentucky communities, including public agencies such as courthouses that handle and house important public documents,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Local Records Emergency Disaster Recovery Assistance Grant can help local government agencies take care of those important documents to preserve them for future generations.”
The State Libraries, Archives, and Records Commission approved the use of some Local Records Program Grant funds for this emergency grant.
“We want local agencies to do what’s necessary to recover these public documents without worrying or hesitating about funding the process,” said Terry Manuel, commissioner of KDLA and state librarian, archivist and records administrator.
The grants may be used only for the direct recovery of damaged or at-risk local public documents resulting from the Dec. 10-11 tornado and storm outbreak in Kentucky, or to buy equipment destroyed in the storm or its immediate aftermath necessary to allow the governmental office to access public records stored electronically and resume operations.
Eligible items or services include but are not limited to: services such as freeze drying, storage, transportation of materials, and rental facilities; supplies, including acid-free boxes and folders, storage cartons, cleaning materials, plastic milk crates, and protective gear; professional services acquired to mitigate damage, and to defray the costs of workers hired through a temporary agency to assist with the recovery.
Other items or materials will be considered on an individual basis and an eligibility determination made by the commissioner. Any grantee wishing to do so may appeal an adverse decision to the State Libraries, Archives and Records Commission.
This is a reimbursement grant. Only items not covered by insurance are eligible.
You can find out more at https://kdla.ky.gov/records/recmgmtservices/Pages/emergencygrant.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.