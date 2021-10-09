Downtown Paducah is well known for its charming, historic buildings — as many have features from a bygone era — and there’s obviously a lot of effort that needs to go into maintaining these old structures.
The city helps with that.
The roof stabilization assistance program is one of four downtown development incentives that are available to property and business owners, said Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt. They are for preservation and redevelopment of historic buildings in the commercial district.
“These were initiated between 2013 and 2014 and roof stabilization was actually our first grant program that we rolled out, and arguably it’s the most important because our historic buildings are what makes downtown unique, and you need to preserve those in order to kind of keep the character of downtown and to attract businesses,” Axt told The Sun.
Axt noted that when there’s water leakage, it makes the building weak and potentially risks having the building collapse. It can affect other property, as well as the public, making this a public safety issue, too.
There are approximately 200 buildings in the commercial district, Axt said. The boundaries are roughly Water to Seventh streets and Kentucky Avenue to Jefferson Street, which is the program area.
“We open the grant cycle once a year, usually in late summer/early fall when the new fiscal year begins, and then staff works with Urban Renewal and the Planning Commission to review applications and award grants,” Axt said. The city accepted applications for the program this past summer.
On average, Axt estimated the city gets between three and five applications a year. She said it’s awarded 18 grants since the beginning of the program.
At its Sept. 28 meeting, the Paducah City Commission also approved an emergency roof grant for 619 Broadway, or the Weille Building. The city will assist the owners by reimbursing up to 50% (a $30,000 cost to the city) of the roof repair costs. The total project cost is $60,000.
According to meeting documents, the city can use program funds for roof stabilization under the following conditions: “1. Located in the historic downtown commercial district, 2. The structure is a contributing structure on the National Register of Historic Places, 3. Without emergency roof stabilization, the roof would be in danger of collapse, 4. Without emergency roof stabilization, the roof would further decay.”
Axt said someone in Fire Prevention noticed the roof membrane of the Weille Building had rolled off, and there was a hole in the roof. It had partially collapsed. They were able to see this from the Irvin Cobb building and notified her.
“I was able to work with the property owner to find out more information about the site, ensure that the building was stable and then work with them to allocate grant funds to support their work to repair the roof,” she told The Sun.
“This is a really great project in which we were able to save this building before it was too late, and working very proactively with our colleagues in Fire Prevention, and also with the property owner.”
The need for saving buildings can perhaps be illustrated by the former Kresge Building at 318 Broadway. The long-vacant building deteriorated over many years and was eventually demolished in early 2019. The city had stepped in and bought it for less than $400 in fall 2018, according to Sun archives.
“I believe that the cost to the city, and thus taxpayers, is upwards of $900,000 for just the Kresge,” Axt said, referring to work associated with the Kresge Building’s demolition.
“If we are able to work with property owners and get ahead of it earlier and be able to provide some assistance to help them to do the right thing with their building, then that is a good value. That’s a good value to the city, and that’s a good value of taxpayer resources.”
As an example, Market House Theatre has used the city’s roof program in the past. It owns 10 historic buildings. MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran said it used the program most recently with 206 Kentucky Ave.
He said the biggest challenge with any of these buildings is water damage because it erodes the brick and the inside, so getting a “dry place to start with is critical” no matter what renovation project you plan on doing.
Cochran also noted that some roof repairs and roofs can cost as much as half of what some of these buildings are valued at before renovations.
“I would just say that it has saved a lot of buildings downtown. ... Those buildings have sat empty for a long time and their roof only lasts for so long, and that’s one of your major weak points if you don’t maintain that,” Cochran told The Sun, regarding the roof program. “The city putting that money forward has really had an impact on downtown Paducah.”
Visit paducahky.gov to learn more information on the different downtown development programs available.
