METROPOLIS, Ill. — It was news they had waited nearly a decade to hear.
Friends of Fort Massac (FoFM) has officially received $200,000 for the demolition of the Laidlaw building next-door to Fort Massac State Park.
The grant puts their dream of the Massac Village one step closer.
“This announcement has been forthcoming for a while,” said State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) as he addressed around 30 people — including Friends of Fort Massac members, representatives of City of Metropolis and Massac County, Fort Massac State Park employees, Illinois Department of Commerce and Equal Opportunity representatives and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) — who were present Monday morning at the Fort Massac State Park visitors’ center.
“I’m really excited to announce today that the Friends of Fort Massac is receiving a $200,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Equal Opportunity (DCEO) to completely demolish the Laidlaw building so this incredible organization can now build this village they’ve envisioned for many years.”
When he was first sworn in to the General Assembly in January 2017, Fowler made a point to travel the 59th District and meet with community leaders within its 13 counties. When he arrived in Massac County, “one of the first requests (then) Mayor Billy (McDaniel) and Friends of Fort Massac brought to my attention was the demolition of the Laidlaw building — not only because it’s an eyesore as you come into town, but because they have a passion to build Massac Village here,” Fowler said. “To see this dream come true that’s been in the works for many years and to bring this $200,000 from the Department of Commerce and Equal Opportunity to start the demolition of this building, I’m very thankful.”
The grant money will be used strictly for the demolition of the Laidlaw building.
“Once the building comes down, then our work begins with fundraising,” said FoFM president Mike Korte. “We plan on building a period village, similar to Wilmington, Delaware. We’ll hope to be open seven days a week and have re-enactors there every day.”
FoFM was created in 2000 in preparation for the 200th anniversary of Lewis & Clark Expedition and its passing through Massac County. At the time, Sue Barfield was FoFM president when the not-for-profit organization began planning Massac Village, a colonial village that depicts the city originally developed prior to Metropolis and was in tandem with the development of the military fort known as Fort Massac. The Laidlaw property was built upon what is known to be the original settlement of Massac Village.
FoFM began working toward the purchase of the Laidlaw property from the City of Metropolis in March 2009 and was able to do so in December of 2013. From 2014-20, “we’ve been working on grants from different sources,” Korte said, and held several fundraisers to fund the demolition and complete various environmental studies required to tear down the buildings.
“Thanks to Sen. Dale Fowler, we’ve finally received a grant to get enough funding to cover the expected cost of demolition of the buildings,” Korte said. “I especially want to thank him for everything he’s done for this group.
“This has been a long process for Friends of Fort Massac,” he continued. “This has been a years’ long effort and every member of the Friends of Fort Massac has had something to do with this project. I may be the president, but I’m just the team leader. I thank every member for your work and for showing up today.”
Korte noted there are several steps to take within that demolition process — a schedule is up to DCEO, which will be letting the bids and selecting the contractor — but he hopes the 10,000-square-feet of buildings can be razed by the time of the Fort Massac Encampment, scheduled for Oct. 16-17.
“This is a special day,” Fowler said. “At Fort Massac, you see all the construction that’s going on. It’s so exciting to see what’s going on at our state parks all over southern Illinois. You’re seeing a lot of investment going back into our state parks that have been somewhat left behind over the last few years for a lot of reasons, mostly budgetary with the restraints the State of Illinois has had.
“To be able to make these investments so we can camp, picnic, hike is a tribute to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Department of Commerce and Equal Opportunity to really realize this. Tourism is an economic driver here in southern Illinois. There are more people coming into southern Illinois to vacation, hike, boat, fish, hunt than we’ve had for many years. We’re so fortunate during these difficult times to be able to bring hope and prosperity back to where we live here in southern Illinois. We are incredibly blessed to live here with the incredible beauty we have and people who care about each other.”
The City of Metropolis has earmarked funding help with clean up of the property.
“Anything we can do to help the Friends of Fort Massac accomplish their goal, the city’s behind them 100%,” said Mayor Don Canada. “We’re here to help in whatever we can do.”
Monday’s announcement “pleases me to no end,” Barfield said, recalling a trip several Friends members made 11 years ago to tour the Pioneer Village at Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell, Indiana. “Boy, were we inspired! I said this would be perfect for Fort Massac. I appreciate Dale Fowler and all those people who have donated moneys to make this a reality. I’m a happy camper.”
Fort Massac State Park site superintendent Chris McGinness said Massac Village will be “an asset to the park.” He especially looks forward to the time when the park’s main entrance will be cleaned up. “This has been a long time coming.”
Massac County commissioner Jayson Farmer has seen that work during his tenure on the commission.
“The Friends of Fort Massac board and supporters have worked hard for many years to raise funds and apply for grants to tear down the old Laidlaw building,” Farmer said. “It was great to see their dedication pay off with today’s announcement. I’m excited to see the next phase of this land once this building is torn down.”
That tearing down, Windhorst noted, “will be a great improvement to our area and open up a lot of opportunities for the Friends of Fort Massac and our city, county and region. I want to commend Sen. Fowler for arranging for the funding and working hard to secure it. I also want to commend all those in our community who have pushed for years to get this done. We’re taking a big and important step toward completing that project. This is really an exciting day. “
Korte noted that after the building demolition is complete, FoFM will concentrate its efforts on raising funds to make Massac Village a reality.
“Getting this project through has been an emotional roller coaster,” Fowler said, addressing the FoFM members present. “This is just the beginning. You have a vision. This is a step in the right direction.”
