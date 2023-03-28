The city of Paducah is accepting applications for the Grant-in-Aid Program. The deadline is March 31 for non-profit agencies located within the Paducah city limits to apply for city funding for fiscal year 2024. (To apply, an agency representative was required to attend the February 23 workshop.)
“The city of Paducah values the services provided by our local non-profit agencies. They make a difference every day in our community through social services, arts and culture, and more,” said City Manager Daron Jordan.
“The Grant-in-Aid program is an opportunity for non-profits located within Paducah’s city limits to express how they contribute to the quality of life for our residents and how the City might be a financial partner while still meeting the state guidelines for allocation of public funds to outside agencies.”
The Grant-in-Aid Categories are as follows:
• Quality of Life Standard Grant — eligible for non-profit agencies providing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for Paducah residents.
• Quality of Life Micro Grant — eligible for non-profit agencies providing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for Paducah residents. The grant request is limited to $5000 or less.
Visit Grant-in-Aid Program Applications for application guidelines and forms. Each agency must be a 501©(3) organization. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.