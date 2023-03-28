The city of Paducah is accepting applications for the Grant-in-Aid Program. The deadline is March 31 for non-profit agencies located within the Paducah city limits to apply for city funding for fiscal year 2024. (To apply, an agency representative was required to attend the February 23 workshop.)

“The city of Paducah values the services provided by our local non-profit agencies. They make a difference every day in our community through social services, arts and culture, and more,” said City Manager Daron Jordan.

