Grandmother etched a permanent memorial in child’s mind

She came walking across the field that separated our farms. I could tell the moment I saw her that something was wrong. Under her arm she carried the previous afternoon’s copy of The Paducah Sun-Democrat. The afternoon newspaper had just arrived in that day’s mail.
Yes, it was her daily routine. To save money in the hard times of the Great Depression, my grandmother, Mary Delilah Craig Freeman, shared her issue of the daily newspaper with us. But this day something was very different. I could see almost instantly — even from a distance — that she was distressed.
As she entered the back door, Granny spread the newspaper on the kitchen table. The look on her face was terrifying to my 7-year-old mind. I don’t remember why I wasn’t in school that particular Monday nor why my Dad was not at work on “the clearing” — the removal of timber along the Tennessee River Valley that would eventually encompass Kentucky Lake. About a year earlier my Dad, a teacher and farmer, had taken a job with the Tennessee Valley Authority cutting timber along the shore.
The newspaper screamed the reason for Granny’s concern. At 7:53 a.m. that Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, aircraft from the Empire of Japan had launched a surprise attack on the American fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor in what was then the U.S. Territory of Hawaii.
Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of that day and it changed our lives and the world as we knew it forever.
“Clarence,” Granny said, “You’ll probably have to go.” My mother began to cry. I can still hear my grandmother’s troubled words, and the stricken expressions on all their faces. That moment was seared for eternity in my young brain. My parents and grandmother knew the attack meant war, and Granny also knew her three sons would likely have to help fight that war. She knew her boys — including my Dad, Clarence Lee Freeman, the eldest and a father of three young girls — would likely see it as their patriotic duty to fight to keep our nation free.
My mother had spent her life as a full-time homemaker and mother; she was untrained in any marketable skill or profession, and she was unaccustomed to operating or managing the family farm alone. The farm produced much of what we ate in those years. My mother was scared, so was Granny, and so was I.
If Dad was scared, he didn’t let on and said it would be OK. That evening, we went to my grandmother’s home to listen to President Franklin Roosevelt address Congress.
“Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by the naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan,” the president began. Do I remember the speech? I’ve heard it rebroadcast so many times through the years that I’m not sure I actually recall hearing that night, though I remember our family gathering around my grandmother’s radio.
Dad had turned 34 in November 1941 and the age limit for the military draft or enlistment was 36. As it happened in Dad’s case, TVA declared completion of Kentucky Dam essential to the war effort because of the electricity it would produce to run munitions plants. For that reason, many TVA employees, including Dad, were given draft deferments. My uncles served in the military throughout the war — one as a Naval officer aboard a mercy ship evacuating patients from Indo-China. The other served in the U.S. Army and though they saw combat, both returned home uninjured.
Somehow we got through the war years and by the time it ended, with Japan’s unconditional surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, our family had grown to six with the birth in 1943 of my youngest sister, and we had acquired our own radio on which we heard the news. I remember hearing that people were dancing in the streets of American cities, so I enticed my siblings to join me and dance around our grassy hillside lawn.
In the intervening years many momentous events have occurred. Even so, Dec. 7, 1941 and the attack on Pearl Harbor has remained central to making America the great nation that it is. Japan’s surprise attack at 7:53 a.m. was the headline grabber. Three hours later however, Japanese aircraft struck again, attacking the tiny, three-island archipelago known as Wake Island. Because Wake is west of the International Dateline, that attack began shortly before noon on Dec. 8, 1941. Civilians, U.S. Army, and the forward echelon of a U.S. Marine Corps unit known as VMF 211, were building a landing strip there. They endured horrific loss of life, aircraft, four ships and a submarine, but the military held the atoll until Dec. 23 before being forced to surrender.
I learned the history of Wake Island’s defenders and its avengers many years later. In 1991, my late husband, Ray, and I attended a reunion of the China Marines in St. Louis. VMF 211 veterans (referred to as Two, Eleven) were a unit of the China Marines. In 1945 Ray, whom I didn’t know at the time, joined the Marine Corps and after boot camp, he was deployed to China. There he was assigned to the Two Eleven fighter squadron that was also known as the Wake Island Avengers. There were many Wake defenders serving in China.
At the St. Louis reunion, Ray and Jim Perin, a friend from Everett, Washington, organized a smaller, separate group of veterans who had served in Two Eleven in China. At that time, the unit still existed and was based at Yuma, Arizona. The new group called itself the Wake Island Avengers Reunion Association. Ray accepted a leadership role as publisher of The Avenger, the group’s newsletter that was eventually mailed to more than 500 veterans. He published the newsletter the rest of his life, and I wrote the May 2003 issue announcing his death the previous month.
Each year following the St. Louis event, Jim and Ray planned an Avengers reunion in different cities throughout the United States, usually near a Marine Corps base and always in the fall with the anniversary of Pearl Harbor/Wake Island attacks in mind. In 1992, Yuma, home of the still active 211 squadron, was our host city. What an educational event that proved to be. Gen. John Kinney, a 211 Reunion Association charter member who had been a lieutenant on Dec. 8, 1941, and was a Wake defender, related his harrowing story in his dinner speech. Kinney, a pilot and squadron engineer, kept the Marines’ crippled aircraft flying during the two-week siege of Wake before being taken prisoner when the atoll fell to the enemy.
Gen. John Kinney is known as the only Naval aviator to escape from the Japanese during WWII. His escape happened in China where 211 prisoners of war were being held. He was among POWs on a train being transported to another location when he jumped from the moving railcar and ran. Eventually he encountered Chinese Nationalist soldiers, who along with Communist forces, guided him in making his way to an American airfield. I shall always treasure the opportunity to have met, talked with and listened to his war stories. Gen. Kinney, who lived in southern California, died on Oct. 19, 2006.
Another military veteran of the Pearl Harbor attack who impressed me with his heroics was the late Perry Calhoun of Eddyville. I interviewed Perry Calhoun in 2005 for a Herald Ledger article about the attack. He was at Pearl that fateful morning, and he saw the first bomb fall.
He was doing his laundry at Ford Island Barracks where he was stationed as a Navy Squadron metalsmith.
“I saw the first bomb that was dropped,” he said. “I thought it was a drill and the pilot had dropped the bomb by accident. I saw it hit a ship, and I said ‘That guy is in trouble.’ About that time the torpedoes hit, and somebody yelled, ‘Man your battle stations, the Japanese are attacking us.’ Our weapons were old World War I small arms such as Springfield rifles,” Calhoun said. “The boys grabbed them and started firing at the Japanese airplanes. Somebody hit one, and it crashed beside the USS Utah that had already been hit. We were mighty lucky that nobody got hurt in our outfit, and we didn’t lose a plane.”
Calhoun’s story is one of hundreds I’ve had the privilege of telling during my journalism career, and I am thankful for each of them. At the same time, no matter where I am on Dec. 7 and 8 — the vision of my grandmother walking across the field, newspaper tucked under her arm, is uppermost in my mind. Though I was only 7, that mental picture has remained a permanent memorial in my life.
Bobbie Foust is a former reporter for The Paducah Sun.
