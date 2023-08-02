GRAND RIVERS — Eighteen years after being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, the Grand Rivers executive director of tourism is facing new charges stemming from alleged violations of the the sex offender registry.

According to the Kentucky sex offender registry’s website, Russell Brian McDonald is a lifetime sex-offender registrant. The registry says he was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a child in February 2005.

(0) comments

