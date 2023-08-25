GRAND RIVERS — Sugar Creek Flower Farm will host its third annual Flowerfest on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Grand Rivers. Guests can choose to pick colorful flowers, buy food or just enjoy the scenery.
Farm owners Stephanie and Mitch Gourieux expect about 4,000 to 5,000 guests, possibly their biggest event yet. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and there is no entry fee.
“This is our one big event. We have several different events, but this is our one big one that we’re known for — Flowerfest,” Stephanie Gourieux said.
They started Flowerfest three years ago, during the first year of Sugar Creek Flower Farm. They say the event grows each year.
“We have people travel from all over,” she said.
This year, guests can browse through booths of more than 60 vendors selling homemade products and other local goods. At least 10 vendors are planned for selling food, drinks and treats.
Guests can also enjoy live music throughout the day, face painting, giveaways, and, of course, flower picking.
“Mostly, people like the experience of cutting their own flowers. That’s what they like so much is getting to be out in the field, and the butterflies all around them, and just making their own bouquet. It’s the experience, not just the flowers itself,” Stephanie Gourieux said.
For $10, guests can purchase a basic vase and pick the flowers of their choice. Guests can choose decorative vases if they want for a small additional charge. The owners recently put in a terrarium assembly station. Terrariums are a do-it-yourself arrangement of succulents with decoration options such as sand, moss and rocks. They last for years because succulents are slow-growing plants.
Flowerfest will have plenty of photo opportunities. The property has an old blue pickup truck, a vintage Volkswagen Beetle, a boat by the pond and more. The flower farm owners have a sheep farm up the hill where guests can see lambs, chickens and other animals.
The couple love to see people have fun picking flowers. They find it rewarding to see others experience life on the farm.
“That’s why we created this, so other people can come out and enjoy and experience a little bit of the farm life,” Stephanie Gourieux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.