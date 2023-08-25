GRAND RIVERS — Sugar Creek Flower Farm will host its third annual Flowerfest on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Grand Rivers. Guests can choose to pick colorful flowers, buy food or just enjoy the scenery.

Farm owners Stephanie and Mitch Gourieux expect about 4,000 to 5,000 guests, possibly their biggest event yet. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and there is no entry fee.

