Jarvis

Raymond Jarvis, of Marion, who’s charged in connection to the Aug. 1 hit-and-run death of Mercedeys Culligan in Calvert City, appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. After a grand jury reviews the case in September, a trial date is expected to be set for early next year.

 TAYLOR BRYAN

MARSHALL COUNTY — The case of a man charged in the fatal Aug. 1 hit and run in Calvert City, will go before a grand jury in September, after he appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The suspect, Raymond E. Jarvis, 45, of Marion, was taken into custody at his job earlier this month after police say he allegedly struck 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan, of Calvert City, with his SUV and left without rendering aid. Culligan was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

