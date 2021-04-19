A grand jury on Friday indicted a Calloway County man accused of shooting and killing a Murray State University student last month.

Julius Sotomayor is charged with murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend.

At a hearing last week, a Kentucky State Police detective testified that Sotomayor admitted to shooting Townsend.

The detective said Sotomayor was the last person seen with Townsend before she died.

Her body was found in a rural part of Calloway County in March.

An arraignment is set for Sotomayor on May 4.

