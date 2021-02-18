MAYFIELD — The case of a former ballpark manager who allegedly stole city funds last year will now move on to Graves County Circuit Court.
A grand jury indicted Jason Darnall on Friday on three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property, and one count of theft by unlawful taking — more than $500 but less than $10,000.
Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp said that due to his previous interactions with Darnall, he would not be trying the case.
“So, the standard for me is to avoid even the appearance of impropriety, and because of my dealings with the ballpark, and him (Darnall) specifically, I believe that is a conflict of interest. And because of that, I’m going to get a prosecutor from a neighboring county to be appointed that has no connection with Mr. Darnall or the ballpark,” Kemp said.
While he did not yet know who the special prosecutor would be, one would likely be selected within two weeks.
Darnall was originally cited by the Mayfield Police Department in October 2020. According to the original citation, Darnall had accepted three check payments from Xtra Innings Baseball, which were meant for field rentals. However, on each occasion, he allegedly requested the payee make the checks payable in Darnall’s name, which included amounts of $600 on June 25, 2020; $450 on July 12, 2020; and $750 on Aug. 22, 2020.
The two checks that exceed $500 are classified as felonies.
The citation further reads that Darnall then deposited or cashed the checks using his personal account.
It was not immediately clear when Darnall would first appear in Graves Circuit Court, and attempts to contact his attorney were unsuccessful.
Mayfield City Hall officials stated last fall that Darnall had already paid restitution to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.