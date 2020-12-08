Despite the obvious challenges caused by COVID-19, 2020 was a productive year for Greater Paducah Economic Development, according to the organization’s president/CEO Bruce Wilcox.
Wilcox provided an update on the year’s activities during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s recent Power in Partnership breakfast, a Zoom event originating from the Commerce Center downtown.
His comments followed a presentation by Jeff Taylor, commissioner of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
“It’s been kind of a seesaw year, but ... we’ve had a very blessed year, a successful and productive year,” said Wilcox.
“Our first ‘win’ this year — and it was a big one — was back-filling the 125 jobs vacated by Genova and the related facility,” he said. “We started working with Plastic Services and Products in December of last year, and we were able to finally assist them in filling those jobs in June of this year.”
Wilcox used a baseball analogy — a triple play — to illustrate the project’s success.
“No. 1, we back-filled the lost jobs; No. 2, we negotiated the sale of the building to Plastic Services and Products, on behalf of the city and the county, and after the bond reduction or elimination, the city and county walked away with approximately $2.5 million. And, No. 3, we were able to submit the financing opportunity to our local financial institutions and allow them to have an opportunity to bid on the proposed financing of the facility, and one our local institutions actually secured that transaction, so it was a great ‘win-win’ for our community.”
According to Wilcox: “Our second big win this year was back-filling the GPED-owned facility at 401 Kentucky Ave. We were able to work with Kalleo Technologies on an expansion project to create 65 new positions with the potential to be upward of 100. We also leased them the vacated space and, the way the lease is structured, with the end of the lease, the building will be debt-free. So you might say this was another triple play and another great win.”
Another “win” this year was the news that NRE (National Rail) was relocating 15 jobs from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Paducah and making a substantial investment in advanced manufacturing machinery and equipment.
“All of these wins represent over 205 permanent jobs with benefits for our community,” said Wilcox.
The ripple effect of those jobs and those dollars circulating in the community has a recurring impact of $23 million dollars, he added.
“So, again, it’s been a great year for economic development considering all the things that we’ve dealt with.”
Other things GPED has been working on include updating environmental assessments on properties, clearing acreage for better marketing opportunities and making repairs to facilities and infrastructure. The organization also launched an up-to-date website designed to cater to site selectors.
According to Wilcox, GPED has a total of 20 projects “on the books” all in different stages.
“Some have been on the books for several years and one, literally, is two weeks old. They range in size from 10 employees up to 1,500 employees and a capital investment range from $100,000 to several million. Ten of those (projects) are currently active, and we were very fortunate to have made it through the cuts on a couple of these and we feel like we’re in pretty good shape. So, we hope that in the coming months we would be able to announce some new projects and additional jobs for our community,” he said. “I’m encouraged, despite the restrictions that have been placed on commerce recently with COVID and all, by the activity that we’re seeing.”
