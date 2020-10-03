Greater Paducah Economic Development recently unveiled a revamped website designed to better market the community’s assets and ultimately create job growth.
“We’ve known for a long time that we needed to improve our web presence as part of our overall strategy,” said Bruce Wilcox, GPED’s president/CEO.
According to Wilcox, that strategy involves concentrating on four core areas to fill the organization’s pipeline for job creation.
“No. 1 is improved visibility, and that’s what the website does. It will be the gateway or portal through which site selectors and prospective companies can find out about GPED and our community and the assets we have available,” he said.
“That’s the first piece of our four core. The others include the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, which we have a positive relationship with, and our site also links directly with theirs in certain places.
“When you’re looking at filling our pipeline, the second leg of the stool is really the state,” he said. “Then, the third piece is site selectors and being able to get in front of and work with them.”
Site selectors play a critical role in the process, according to Wilcox.
“Sometimes it’s not site selection, it’s site elimination, and the website falls in line with that. I’ve been told many times you’re excluded or weeded out (by site selectors) even before you know it because of information that is — or isn’t — on the web.
“So this (website) is just another means in which to positively portray our community,” he said.
The fourth “core” is direct recruitment, in which the website also plays a critical role by providing easy access to a wealth of data and information about Paducah and McCracken County.
The website links that information with a national database of available sites and buildings across the United States.
“You could put in search parameters to locate properties with river or rail access ... and it’s going to pull up our site,” he said.
The website features the three main larger sites available — the Triple Rail Site, Commerce Park and Industrial Park West — that GPED promotes, but also smaller assets of property commercially available throughout the area.
A demographics dashboard provides information on population, housing and workforce availability.
“We also have the ability to add items to various reports the site generates, which is kind of nice,” said Nora Rikel, chief financial officer.
The site, epaducah.com, also features local information about business expansion, with features on companies like Dippin’ Dots, information about the organization’s staff, board and investors.
Wilcox praised the efforts of Rikel and Heather Pierce, who serves as project manager, for the improvements to the site, along with a subcommittee made up of marketing specialists from GPED’s investor pool.
“The next phase is to become more aggressive in direct recruitment, and this is a step in that direction,” Wilcox said.
Improved tools like an interactive website are critical to economic development, particularly because of competition.
“There’s less than half the number of large-scale ($1 million capital investment, 20,000-square-foot building, or 50 employees) projects than 20 years ago, 10,000 down to 5,000, and about 35,000 economic development organizations (including city and counties),” he said.
“So, literally you’ve got a 7-to-1 ratio, people going after large-scale projects.”
Wilcox was set to participate in a Kentucky United Site Selector Tour earlier this year, to visit national markets like New York, Chicago and Dallas, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19.
However, he is also one of only three economic development professionals in Kentucky working with the commonwealth on the state’s virtual site selector presentation.
While the focus is on economic development at the state level, Wilcox also has an opportunity to promote Paducah and make valuable contacts with prospects along the way.
He is encouraged that things “may be starting to open up a little bit” with regards to making personal contacts with prospects.
“We’re cautiously optimistic on that,” he said.
“Basically, you’re showing the value of what you have and differentiating yourself from everybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.