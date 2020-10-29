Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear set a moratorium on utility bills, allowing families to hold off on payments, but that deadline ends next Friday.
In an email sent to WPSD Local 6, Kentucky Public Service Commission Legislative Karen Wilson said “the PSC does not regulate all utilities (such as municipalities) in the Commonwealth, and thus the Governor’s executive order applies to those entities not regulated by the PSC.”
The order applies to deregulated utility companies like Paducah Water and Paducah Power.
Paducah Power Human Resources and Media Relations Coordinator Andrea Underwood said their staff has already started reaching out its to customers.
“We’re also making phone calls to customers, we started that and this is for our pre-paid and traditional billing customers,” said Underwood.
“Just making contact with them, we know that this has been a really stressful time both financially and emotionally for people.”
Paducah Power has about 1,300 customers who have past due balances of more than 60 days. Underwood said about 1,200 of them are residential customers, while the rest are small commercial businesses. Paducah Water has about 900 customers that will be affected by the order’s expiration.
West Kentucky Rural Electric spokesperson Georgann Lookofsky said the governor’s order does not apply to regulated companies like them.
She said they were authorized to cut services last week, but they started yesterday instead.
Atmos Energy Public Relations’ Kay Coomes said staff contacted customers all summer long about the deadline.
Coomes said PSC permitted them to roll qualifying customers into payment arrangements automatically.
Each one of these companies said they don’t want to cut utilities and would rather work with customers and provide payment plans or connect them with local agencies that can offer assistance.
“The fact that we can help them take some control over what may be an overwhelming situation is helpful to them,” said Underwood.
“So we would like for people to go ahead and contact us, don’t wait for our phone call, contact us so we can work together and we can try to figure out a path forward for each customer.”
There are several options customers can look at before services are disconnected.
Orders from the governor and the PSC prohibit late fees until Dec. 31.
Wilson said the PSC issued a clarifying order on Wednesday directing utilities under PSC jurisdiction to follow proper procedures before they begin the process of disconnecting customers’ services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.