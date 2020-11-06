Local municipal utilities continue to urge customers with past due bills to make payment arrangements in light of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Oct. 19 executive order allowing disconnections for nonpayment to resume as early as today.
In that order, Beshear also announced additional steps to help Kentuckians during the coronavirus pandemic, including designating $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, requiring utilities to create at lease a six-month payment plan for residential customers, and continuing to waive late fees through Dec. 31.
Both Paducah Power System and Paducah Water have been in touch with customers whose accounts are in arrears to make payment arrangements and notifying them of community resources available to assist them.
Neither utility plans to resume disconnections today, although Paducah Power has indicated it could begin that process as early as next week. The electric utility suspended disconnections March 16.
“The main message we’ve been trying to get out for the last couple of weeks is disconnections are resuming very soon, and we want to be proactive in doing all we can to help people not come into some sort of service emergency,” said Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations.
“We want to make them aware there are payment plans and the payment plans are for longer than we have traditionally done in the past. We think we’ve had contact with most everyone, but if someone has not gotten our phone call we want them to call us.”
She urged those customers not to wait, “so we can get on those payment plans and figure out a path forward for everyone.”
According to Underwood, the utility has 1,397 customers who have a balance of 60 days or more, with 1,286 of those residential customers.
Bill Robertson, Paducah Water general manager, said the utility has been sending letters to its customers who are in arrears all through the pandemic, telling them to “please come in, please talk to us, please set up payment schedules.”
“When we heard about the governor’s order releasing us to turn off service on Nov. 6, we sent a letter to all our customers in arrears and gave them the options that are in that order,” he said.
“And, then we gave them the names and telephone numbers of our local charitable partners who have access to part of that (relief) money.”
Paducah Water has decided to wait until the billing cycle that goes out in November comes due (first week of December), “and then if people have not paid, or made arrangements to pay, then we’ll begin shutoffs,” Robertson said.
Robertson estimates approximately 700-800 customers are in arrears.
West Kentucky Allied Services administers a number of assistance programs in the eight Purchase counties including LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The agency is also involved in assistance from the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund.
“Right now we have our LIHEAP fall subsidy program,” said Jenny Rushing, the agency’s Community Services Block Grant director.
“On this one we can give a (one-time) partial credit which can take anywhere from 45 to 65 days for it to apply. The dates for this program are between Nov. 2 and Dec. 11. They can put it towards an electric bill, natural gas, propane or kerosene,” she said.
The Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund also runs through Dec. 11.
“Households can come in and get help up to $200 if they are in arrears on their electric bill or gas bill. Not everybody is going to hit that $200 limit. On water and sewer, we can help up to $500,” she said.
“Because of COVID, we are having a lot more people reach out to us than we normally would,” Rushing said. “They’ve changed the income requirements where we are able to help some of those people that normally would never ask, or have never had to ask for help, or don’t know how to ask for help.”
She said the aid recipients are always appreciative, no matter the amount they receive.
“It may be the only time we can help them, but what little bit we can help them with, they’re happy to receive. You’d be surprised how many people we’re able to help with $100, tell us how much of a burden it takes off.
“They say ‘that’s $100 I can use for food,’ or ‘I can use this towards my rent ... I haven’t been able to pay my rent,’ ” Rushing said.
She said it is difficult to determine how many people have been helped during the pandemic, because the agency has always had a high volume of calls.
“We’re short-handed due to COVID. We can’t have everybody in our offices (because of guidelines). We just tell everybody to call their local offices,” she said.
“We’re doing the best we can. If the phone is busy or they get the answering machine, leave your name and number and we’ll call you back as soon as we can.”
For contact information, go to https://www.wkas.info/.
