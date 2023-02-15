PADNWS-02-15-23 GOVCUP PREVIEW - PHOTO

Members of the MCHS quick recall team shown at the District 2 competition last month are (seated from left) Eden Bridge-Hayes, Ethan C. Brown, Owen Cody and Garret Greenwell. The Mustangs have won the last five Region 1 titles and six of the last seven.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Just as sports teams and student-athletes seek to make it to their state competition, students who take part in academic competitions are preparing for their Governor’s Cup regional competitions this week to determine who advances to the state competition in Louisville.

Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition made up of eight separate events: six individual events and two team events. Scoring has been compared to that of a track and field meet in that the scores from each of the component events makes up the team score, and how someone finishes in each of the events determines if they qualify for the next level in that event.

