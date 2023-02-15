Just as sports teams and student-athletes seek to make it to their state competition, students who take part in academic competitions are preparing for their Governor’s Cup regional competitions this week to determine who advances to the state competition in Louisville.
Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition made up of eight separate events: six individual events and two team events. Scoring has been compared to that of a track and field meet in that the scores from each of the component events makes up the team score, and how someone finishes in each of the events determines if they qualify for the next level in that event.
Governor’s Cup has competitions at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels. Elementary school competitions do not have a state-level competition.
The two team events are future problem solving, where a school’s team is given a hypothetical problem to solve, and quick recall, where teams of four players compete against each other to buzz in to answer questions.
The top two teams in each event at the district level advance to the regional level, and the top two teams at the regional advance to state.
The six individual events are composition and assessment tests in the subjects of arts and humanities, language arts, math, science and social studies.
The top five students in each of these events at the district level advance to the regional level, and the top five at the regional advance to the state level.
Paducah Tilghman High School is hosting the Region 1 high school competition this week. The future problem solving team event and the individual composition event were held Monday, and the quick recall team event and the individual assessment tests will take place Saturday.
Those qualifying for this year’s Region 1 competition from District 2 (which includes McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman) are:
• Future problem solving: McCracken County.
• Quick recall: McCracken County, PTHS.
• Arts and humanities: Owen Cody, McCracken County; Josie Green, McCracken County; Emily Schlei, McCracken County; Lucas Wadley, PTHS; Meia Hofer, Marshall County.
• Composition: Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; Brayden Connor, Marshall County; Mariane Puertollano, McCracken County; Elena Adkins, PTHS; Allora Loven, Marshall County.
• Language arts: Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; Caroline Wright, McCracken County; Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; Eli Collinsworth, PTHS; Elena Adkins, PTHS.
• Mathematics: Pratha Patel, McCracken County; Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; Gus Page, PTHS; Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; Vincent Gamblin, Marshall County.
• Science: Cole Cannon, McCracken County; Manav Shah, McCracken County; Colin McCurren, McCracken County; Henry Stratemeyer, PTHS; Rin Philbee, Marshall County.
• Social studies: Owen Cody, McCracken County; Eli Collinsworth, PTHS; Ethan C. Brown, McCracken County; Landon Nichols, McCracken County; Brayden Connor, Marshall County.
The 2023 Paducah Sun All-District 2 Team consisted of Eden Bridge-Hayes, Owen Cody, Cole Cannon, Ella Chuppe and Pratha Patel of McCracken County; Eli Collinsworth of PTHS and Brayden Connor of Marshall County.
More information about Governor’s Cup can be found at kaac.com.
