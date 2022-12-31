For the first time since 2014, the Governor’s Cup academic competition is realigning high schools in Region 1 in western Kentucky, bringing changes to the district layout of the 38-year-old competition.
For the first time since Governor’s Cup began in 1986, Fulton High School will not participate in the competition. And, for the first time since 1990, schools in the Pennyrile region will take part in Region 1.
Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition established in 1986 by Gov. Martha Layne Collins, who had a committee study academic competitions in other states and bring out the best of those competitions.
Governor’s Cup consists of eight separate competitions, including two team events — future problem solving, in which students are given a hypothetical problem and work as a team to solve it, and quick recall, where a team of students try to buzz in first to answer a question.
It also consists of six individual events, including composition, or free prose, and five subject assessment tests in arts and literature, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
Students and teams earn points based on how they finish in their event, and the total points amassed by a school determine its final score.
The top two schools in team events and top five students in the individual events advance to the next level. Governor’s Cup competes at the district, regional and state levels in middle school and high school and at the district and regional level at the elementary school level.
Governor’s Cup is overseen by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competitions (KAAC), a nonprofit, independent educational service agency based in Frankfort.
Schools in Districts 2 and 3 were realigned prior to the 2014 competition after Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland high schools consolidated into McCracken County High School in August 2013.
Schools in District 1 had not been changed since 2008, and those in District 4 had not been changed since 2003.
The district alignment for Region 1 since 2014 was:
• District 1: Carlisle County, Fulton, Fulton County, Hickman County
• District 2: Ballard Memorial, Graves County, Mayfield
• District 3: McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary
• District 4: Calloway County, Christian Fellowship, Marshall County, Murray
With this year’s realignment, the region goes from one four-team district and three three-team districts to four four-team districts:
• District 1: Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Hickman County
• District 2: Marshall County, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary
• District 3: Calloway County, Graves County, Mayfield, Murray
• District 4: Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Livingston Central, Trigg County
KAAC Executive Director Brad Persinger said Governor’s Cup has gone through “a lot of realignment” since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.
“(Realignment) is totally based on membership numbers,” he said. “Pre-2019, we had pretty steady membership numbers every year, so there wasn’t a lot of changes that was ever made, but then, we canceled everything for state in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“The next year — the 2020-21 year — we lost about 160 schools in our membership because they were uncertain if they would be able to compete. People were still in lockdowns and they closed the schools. We lost a lot of schools that year because there were a number of districts that would be just one school.”
Persinger said in 2021-22, the KAAC regained just under half of the schools it lost and regained even more in this school year.
“Every new school year, we send out our invoices for the year (to each school for membership),” he said. “We send our (academic team) coaches their password, and they have to go into our system and confirm that all the information is the same.
“… We do that every year, and they confirm on that process and they pay their (KAAC) dues, and we include them in the alignment. We do have schools that confirm and pay, and when it comes time for Governor’s Cup, they say, ‘We’re not going to do it.’ ”
For example, St. Mary has not fielded an academic team for the last couple of years, but are still included in the Governor’s Cup alignment.
The Governor’s Cup district competition at the high school level will be held on Jan. 17 and 21 at Paducah Tilghman, with the future problem solving team event and individual composition event held on Jan. 17 and the individual subject assessments and quick recall team event being held on Jan. 21.
For information about the elementary school and middle school Governor’s Cup competitions or on Governor’s Cup or the KAAC, visit kaac.com.
