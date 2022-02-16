The Governor’s Cup Region 1 high school academic competition takes place this week at two different sites, with the best and brightest students from west of the Land Between the Lakes area vying for a berth in the state competition.
This year’s regional competition has two co-hosts. The future problem solving team event and the individual composition event took place Monday at McCracken County High School, while the quick recall team event and the individual arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies events will take place on Feb. 19 at Murray High School.
The individual events except composition are assessment tests graded on a 50-point scale and ranked by those scores. Compositions are not scored, but are judged and given a ranking.
The top two schools in the team events and the top five students in the individual events will advance to the state Governor’s Cup competition March 13-15 at Galt House in Louisville.
Students can compete in as many as three events, including team events, and schools can have up to three representatives in each event except for the team events, which allow more.
The top two schools in the team events and the top five students in the individual events in each district competition held last month advanced to the Region 1 competition.
While team composite scores are noteworthy, schools taking part in Governor’s Cup focus on sending representatives from as many of the eight separate events as possible.
Governor’s Cup academic competitions are held at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels across the state of Kentucky.
McCracken County High School has won five of the last six Region 1 titles, taking the trophy in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Calloway County High School won the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 regional titles and placed second in the 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 regionals.
Those taking part in the 2022 Region 1 high school competition this year are:
• Future problem solving (team): Calloway County, Carlisle County, Graves County, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman.
• Quick recall (team): Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton, Graves County, Mayfield, McCracken County, Murray, Paducah Tilghman.
• Arts and humanities: Alice Baldwin, Graves County; Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Hannah Bryan, McCracken County; Emily Burditt, Murray; Owen Cody, McCracken County; Trace Cooper, Ballard Memorial; Calix Coulson, Fulton County; Nick Holcomb, Murray; Haden Horbovetz, St. Mary; Paige Lauren Kight, Paducah Tilghman; Ginni Mikulcik, Calloway County; Cheyenne Pender, Carlisle County; Rianna Peng, Murray; Gracie Routen, Graves County; Anna Russelburg, Carlisle County; Emily Schlei, McCracken County; Mylei Sims, Fulton County; Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; Joseph Wilson, Carlisle County.
• Composition: Kate Bidwell, Paducah Tilghman; Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; Maggie Mae Drew, Murray; Devin Hawkins, Ballard Memorial; Brooke Larimer, Paducah Tilghman; Jackson Major, Fulton County; Alexia Mancera, Carlisle County; Kori Martin, Ballard Memorial; Laken McDaniel, Calloway County; Hannah McKibben, Murray; Caysen Mitchell, Carlisle County; Cheyenne Pender, Carlisle County; Mariane Puertollano, McCracken County; Nathaniel Skinner, Paducah Tilghman; Weston Stewart, Ballard Memorial; Gracie Turner, Calloway County.
• Language arts: Elena Adkins, Paducah Tilghman; Alice Baldwin, Graves County; Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; Emily Burditt, Murray; Graham Carroll, Hickman County; Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; A’Mareese Esters, Fulton County; Owen Favela, Carlisle County; Kennedy Garatt, Paducah Tilghman; Adrianna Gourley, Carlisle County; Zeke Meinschein, Ballard Memorial; Ginni Mikulcik, Calloway County; Diego Montes, Mayfield; Rianna Peng, Murray; Patrick Ray, Fulton; Tiffany Rogers, Graves County; Bradfield Ross, Marshall County; Matticlaire Wheeler, Mayfield; Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; Caroline Wright, McCracken County.
• Mathematics: Ashleigh Caldwell, Calloway County; Joseph Carter, Mayfield; Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; Cooper Crittendon, Mayfield; Leon Dos Remedios, Paducah Tilghman; A’Mareese Esters, Fulton County; Adrianna Gourley, Carlisle County; Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; Daniel Howard, Marshall County; Dustin Howle, Ballard Memorial; Alexia Mancera, Carlisle County; Jacob Miller, Ballard Memorial; Diego Montes, Mayfield; Gus Page, Paducah Tilghman; Pratha Patel, McCracken County; Ewin Porter, Murray; Chase Renick, Murray; Chaney Robinson, Calloway County; Damon Schmidt, Fulton County; Albert Terry, Carlisle County.
• Science: Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Ethan Cain, Calloway County; Cole Cannon, McCracken County; Graham Carroll, Hickman County; Olivia Fulcher, Fulton; Karlie Gibson, Carlisle County; Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; Jacob Hayden, Carlisle County; Nick Holcomb, Murray; Dustin Howle, Ballard Memorial; Lisa Hubbard, Carlisle County; Paige Lauren Kight, Paducah Tilghman; Chandler Maddox, Marshall County; Isaac Martin, Calloway County; Jacob Miller, Ballard Memorial; Ewin Porter, Murray; Manav Shah, McCracken County; Nathaniel Skinner, Paducah Tilghman; Jonathan Woods, Graves County.
• Social Studies: Reese Bell, McCracken County; Ethan Brown, McCracken County; Owen Cody, McCracken County; Eli Collinsworth, Paducah Tilghman; Ally Dietsch, Carlisle County; Josh Eaton, Murray; Kyle Gossett, Mayfield; Devin Hawkins, Ballard Memorial; Haden Horbovetz, St. Mary; Alexia Mancera, Carlisle County; Isaac Martin, Calloway County; Zeke Meinschein, Ballard Memorial; Jayden Morris, Calloway County; Linus Pulley, Fulton; Evan Rehkemper, Ballard Memorial; Chase Renick, Murray; Lexus Rushing, Fulton; Albert Terry, Carlisle County; Cesar Villeda, Calloway County; Jonathan Woods, Graves County.
