Governor's Cup academic competition begins Tuesday

The Governor’s Cup, the statewide academic competition involving hundreds of schools and thousands of students across Kentucky, begins next week with the district competitions.
Governor’s Cup is, in essence, the academic “playoffs” for elementary, middle and high schools in Kentucky. Held annually since 1986, it is the foremost academic competition in the state.
As it does in athletics, The Paducah Sun covers high school varsity-level academics.
The Governor’s Cup competition is part of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) and, like basketball, volleyball and other sports, consists of 64 districts in 16 regions.
“Governor’s Cup is a comprehensive academic competition that is unlike most other academic events in that it is not just one competition; Governor’s Cup in total is eight events,” said KAAC Executive Director John Bennett. “There are five assessments in different subject areas: math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities. There is another individual event called composition in which students are given a writing prompt and produce a piece of on-demand writing.
“Then, there are two team events, and these are both four-person teams. The first is future problem solving, in which students are provided with a current issue set in a future time. … The final team event is the one that most people are familiar with when you say the words ‘academic team.’ That is quick recall, and if you’ve ever seen ‘Quiz Bowl’ or one of the TV shows in which a moderator reads the questions and the students have a buzzer in their hand to answer the questions — that’s the format for quick recall.”
The top five students in the five assessments and composition receive points based on what place they finish, and the top four schools in the team events also win points. Assessments are scored on a 50-point scale, while compositions are ranked.
The top five students in the individual events and the top two schools in the team events advance to the next level: district to region and region to state.
Only three students from a school can take part in any one assessment or composition, and students can take part in up to three events, individual or team.
The district and region competition are divided into two days: the future problem solving and composition competitions are held on the first day — usually a Monday or Tuesday — and the other events are on a Saturday.
This year’s first day of district competitions is on Tuesday, with the rest of the events on Jan. 22.
The host sites for the high school district competitions in Region 1 are:
District 1: Hickman County
- District 2: Mayfield
District 3: Paducah Tilghman
- District 4: Calloway County
More information about Governor’s Cup can be found at kaac.com.
The lineup for the teams in Region 1, featuring students’ names, grade level and events, are:
- Ballard Memorial (District 2): Carson Buchanan, sr., mathematics, quick recall, science; Trace Cooper, fr., arts and humanities, composition; Devin Hawkins, sr., quick recall, social studies; Dustin Howle, sr., mathematics, quick recall, science; Kori Martin, soph., arts and humanities, composition; David Meinschein, sr., language arts, quick recall, social studies; Jacob Miller, sr., mathematics, quick recall, science; Evan Rahkemper, jr., language arts, quick recall, social studies; Weston Stewart, soph., arts and humanities, composition, language arts.
- Calloway County (District 4): Ethan Cain, jr., quick recall, science; Ashleigh Caldwell, sr., mathematics, quick recall; Drake Calhoon, jr., composition, future problem solving, science; Aiden Grooms, soph., quick recall; Sydney Lasley, soph., future
- problem solving; Isaac Martin, jr., quick recall, science, social studies; Laken McDaniel, sr., composition, future problem solving; Ginni Mikulcik, jr., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; Jayden Morris, sr., quick recall, social studies; Sydney Naber, jr., arts and humanities; Chaney Robinson, sr., language arts, mathematics, quick recall; Brooklyn Swatzell, fr., future problem solving; Gracie Turner, soph., composition; Cesar Villeda, jr., mathematics, quick recall, social studies; Ellie Whisman, jr., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall.
Carlisle County (District 1): Ally Dietsch, jr., future problem solving, social studies; Rorey Eddleman, jr., future problem solving; Owen Favela, soph., quick recall; Karlie Gibson, jr., science; Adrianna Gourley, sr., language arts, mathematics, quick recall; Jacob Hayden, sr., science; Lisa Hubbard, jr., future problem solving, science; Jenna Jones, jr., future problem solving; Alexia Mancera, sr., composition, mathematics, social studies; Hali McGary, sr., language arts; Caysen Mitchell, fr., composition; Christina Morris, jr., quick recall; Cheyenne Pender, sr., arts and humanities, composition, quick recall; Anna Russelburg, soph., arts and humanities; Albert Terry, jr., mathematics, quick recall, social studies; Joseph Wilson, soph., arts and humanities; Kayla Wilson, sr., quick recall.
- Fulton (District 1): Josiah Alfred, fr., mathematics, quick recall, science; Laticia Carnegie, fr., quick recall; Olivia Fulcher, soph., quick recall, science, social studies; Travail Morgan, sr., science; Elizabeth Pirtle, sr., language arts; Linus Pulley, sr., language arts, quick recall, social studies; Patrick Ray, sr., language arts, quick recall; Lexus Rushing, soph., social studies.
- Fulton County (District 1): Bradley Burkeen, sr., science, social studies; Calix Coulson, jr., arts and humanities; A’Mareese Esters, soph., language arts, mathematics; Jackson Major, fr., composition, language arts; Tristen Morris, jr., social studies; Ben Roberts, soph., arts and humanities; Damon Schmidt, jr., mathematics, science; Mylei Sims, fr., arts and humanities; Carly Worley, sr., language arts, science; David Young, jr., mathematics, social studies.
- Graves County (District 2
- ): Alice Baldwin, sr., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; Lucy Baldwin, fr., arts and humanities, quick recall, science; Jamie Griffin, jr., mathematics, quick recall, science; Taylor Reed, jr., mathematics, quick recall; Tiffany Rogers, soph., language arts, quick recall; Gracie Routen, sr., arts and humanities, quick recall; Jonathan Woods, jr., quick recall, science, social studies.
- Hickman County (District 1): Graham Carroll, jr., quick recall, science, social studies; Aubrey House, jr., quick recall, social studies; Lilly Kimbell, fr., quick recall, science; Lilly Williams, fr., quick recall, science; Dallas Williford, fr., mathematics, quick recall, social studies; Kaden Wiser, jr., arts and humanities, mathematics, quick recall.
- Marshall County (District 4): Elizabeth Barrett, soph., mathematics, quick recall; Jackson Boone, sr., quick recall, social studies; Sarah Bridges, sr., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; Brayden Dunbar, jr., quick recall, science; Boston English, fr., quick recall; John Phillip Foley, fr., quick recall, science, social studies; Meia Hofer, soph., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; Daniel Howard, sr., mathematics, quick recall; Scott Langford, soph., quick recall. Chandler Maddox, sr., mathematics, quick recall, science; Bradfield Ross, sr., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; John Miller Ross, fr., quick recall; Brandon Watson, sr., quick recall, social studies.
- Mayfield: roster not available.
- McCracken County (District 3): Karsyn Allard, jr., future problem solving; Reese Bell, sr., quick recall, social studies; Eden Bridge-Hayes, fr., language arts, quick recall; Ethan C. Brown, soph., quick recall, social studies; Hannah Bryan, jr., arts and humanities, future problem solving; Cole Cannon, soph., quick recall, science; Ella Chuppe, fr., language arts, mathematics, quick recall; Owen Cody, soph., arts and humanities, quick recall, social studies; Garret Greenwell, soph., mathematics, quick recall, science; Ava Kelly, sr., future problem solving; Pratha Patel, fr., quick recall; Logan Quinn, jr., future problem solving; Jillian Roach, fr., future problem solving; Emily Schlei, fr., arts and humanities; Manav Shah, soph., mathematics, quick recall, science; Caroline Wright, jr., language arts, quick recall.
- Murray (District 4): Emily Burditt, sr., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; Maggie Mae Drew, jr., composition; Josh Eaton, sr., quick recall, science, social studies; Nick Holcomb, sr., arts and humanities, quick recall, science; Jack Jones, sr., language arts, social studies; Hannah McKibben, jr., composition; Rianna Peng, soph., arts and humanities, language arts, quick recall; Ewin Porter, soph., mathematics, quick recall, science; Chase Renick, sr., mathematics, quick recall, social studies; Reagan Settle, jr., composition.
- Paducah Tilghman (Dis
trict 3): Elena Adkins, soph., language arts; Eli Collinsworth, soph., future problem solving, social studies; Ben Coltharp, soph., mathematics, science; Riley Darnell, jr., language arts, social studies; Leon Dos Remedios, jr., mathematics, quick recall; Kennedy Garatt, sr., composition, language arts; Gage Gottman, sr., future problem solving; Keaton Housman, jr., quick recall, social studies; Paige Lauren Kight, sr., arts and humanities, quick recall, science; Brooke Larimer, jr., composition; Anna Losher, jr., future problem solving; Serenity Martinez, soph., future problem solving; Gus Page, jr., mathematics, quick recall; Nathaniel Skinner, jr., composition, science; Henry Stratemeyer, soph., arts and humanities; Lucas Wadley, jr., arts and humanities.
- St. Mary: Not fielding a
team.
