At least 64 Kentuckians are dead after at least four tornadoes hit the state on Friday night into Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday morning.
The governor reported that 20 people are dead in Graves County, 13 in Hopkins County, 11 in Muhlenberg County, 12 in Warren County, four in Caldwell County, and one death reported each in Marshall, Taylor, Fulton and Lyon Counties. Beshear said it could take weeks before the state is able to report a final death toll. Kentuckians who died from severe weather damage range in age from 5 months old to older than 80 years.
Beshear said there are 105 Kentuckians remain unaccounted for. This situation is still fluid, as families and friends are still reporting loved ones as missing, and recovery crews are still working through debris and rubble.
Kentucky State Police is directing people who are looking for missing loved ones especially in the Graves County area to His House Ministries, located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. Loved ones are asked to provide photos and information that will help identify missing people. Family members can provide a DNA sample to help first responders match those samples to victims. His House Ministries can be reached at 859-267-7775.
About 30,000 homes are still without power in the state, Beshear said. Kentucky Director of Emergency Operations Michael Dossett said about 95% of potentially impacted power lines have been assessed. An estimated 8,000 power poles are down and will need to be replaced, Dossett said. Agencies are working to deliver more generators to impacted areas.
Dossett said state agencies are drop-shipping bottled water in bulk to impacted areas to help meet the need.
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky to see the storm damage first-hand, which Beshear described as the “worst tornado event in the history of our commonwealth.” The governor’s office is working with the White House to coordinate the president’s visit.
Beshear praised the federal government’s quick response to the disaster, and said he believed this was the most rapid response from the federal government in the history of the United States.”
Beshear said his office is “actively working to confirm” the status of 110 factory workers who were working inside the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory the night a tornado hit the factory, causing the building to collapse. MCP representatives said 94 employees are alive, eight employees are dead and eight are unaccounted for, but the governor’s office is still working to confirm those numbers.
At least four tornadoes have been confirmed to have hit the state on Friday night. The largest tornado, which struck Mayfield and Graves County, hit at least 200 miles in the state, destroying homes throughout the western part of Kentucky. This tornado also tracked through parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee.
At least 18 counties have sustained damage as a result of tornadoes that hit the state, Beshear said. The federal government has declared a major disaster in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren Counties.
Kentucky state parks are open to house people who have lost their homes to the tornadoes, and those who avail of this help can stay there for at least two weeks. Beshear said Pennyrile State Park is full, and officials in Graves County are working to move people from warming centers and shelters in the area to Kenlake State Park. Beshear said officials are working to restore power to Lake Barkley State Park.
Volunteers will be needed to help staff the state park facilities and help with needs such as washing dishes and doing laundry. Those who wish to volunteer are encouraged to reach out to Andy Kasitz, assistant director of resort parks for Kentucky State Parks, at 502-418-3581 or by email at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
Walgreens in Mayfield is open to fill prescriptions, Beshear said. He added that Walmart in Mayfield is opening its pharmacy for people who need to have prescriptions filled. People are encouraged to bring a prescription bottle if they have it, or a list of prescriptions to the Walmart pharmacy, even if they do not normally have prescriptions filled at Walmart.
More than $4 million has been donated to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund as of Monday morning, Beshear said. Families who lost members in the storm will receive $5,000 to pay for funerals from this fund. Donations can be made at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov and are tax deductible.
Beshear ordered flags to flag at half-staff from Dec. 14 through Dec. 20 to honor those who lost their lives to the severe weather over the weekend.
