Gov. Andy Beshear this week said Kentucky has now broken its record for the creation of new jobs in a single year.
“We’re still counting up the totals from the announcements, but we believe that we are over 17,000 new jobs to date,” he said during a Capitol news conference. “That does not include 1,400 temporary workers who will become full-time Toyota members [at the Georgetown plant], and jobs at places like App Harvest, which were not seeking direct incentives.
“These jobs come with $11 billion in new investment this year, a number we crossed over today, which shatters any previous record for yearly investment. Put simply, this has been the best year for economic development in the history of Kentucky, and I believe that this roll is only going to continue.”
There was another major economic development announcement made by the governor at the news conference.
“Consumer Cellular Inc., provides cellphones and no-contract cellular plans throughout the United States, with a focus on low-cost options for customers over the age of 50,” he said. “The company is establishing its first presence in our state, with a $15.5 million investment to establish a customer support center, that is going to create 486 new jobs for Kentucky residents, the vast majority of which will be in 2022.”
The company plans to locate in an existing building on Triton Boulevard in Louisville, with positions that include management and call center support.
There were two smaller announcements he made.
Candymaker Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc., will expand its presence in Boone County with an investment of more than $9.8 million that will create a minimum of 16 new full-time production jobs.
The company, which produces well-known brands such as Airheads, Mentos, Fruit-tella and Chupa Chups and operates two facilities near Erlanger, employing 460 people, will add a new candy manufacturing line at its facility at 3645 Turfway Road in response to increased demand for its products. The investment also supports installation of an additional automated packaging area.
The other involved Martin County Solar Project, currently under development by Savion, which is moving forward with plans to locate on a former coal mine, a project that includes up to a $231 million investment and creation of 11 full-time Kentucky jobs, plus 250-300 construction jobs.
When built, the project will create capacity of up to 200 megawatts and will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.
Another announcement involved the $35 million partially forgivable loan authorized by the General Assembly in 2020, to allow UofL Healthcare to help them buy the Kentucky One Health system.
“The original loan agreement included a 15-year repayment plan beginning in 2025,” Beshear said. “I’m happy to announce that in response to positive performance, UofL Health will begin repayment earlier than expected, with the updated payment schedule concluding in 2025. That’s right, they’re going to pay-off the loan before the first original payment was due.”
