The Paducah Innovation Hub welcomed two people Friday to be seen on this year’s gubernatorial ballots, as current Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican candidate Kelly Craft took tours of the building.
Beshear spoke to a number of Paducah Head Start teachers and other representatives of the Paducah Independent School District and heard from Head Start Director Kristy Lewis about the new building scheduled to open this fall.
“I came out at the Innovation Hub because this school system has one of the most cutting-edge programs, going from Head Start to the career programs to more (Advanced Placement) classes, I think, that I have ever seen,” he said. “They should be proud.
“I’m also here because the state needs to do better by our educators and by our children. We fell from 42nd to 44th in teacher pay last year. At a time when our economy is surging, we have to have enough teachers, and it is a competition for talent.”
Beshear added that his Education First plan would raise teachers’ salaries by 5%, fully funded by the state, on top of what the school districts do.
“It would fund universal (pre-kindergarten) and so much more,” he said. “At a time when, at the end of this biennium, we’re going to have $2 billion extra than we budgeted for, we can more than afford this and still have the third-largest budget surplus ever.”
Craft spoke to an Advanced Placement government class at the Paducah Innovation Hub, talking about her experiences as the U.S. ambassador to Canada and then as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Craft said she came to the Paducah Innovation Hub because she had heard about its ability to train students for the working world.
“You hear about ‘We need workers, we need trained,’ ” she said. “I am the child of a teacher and educators, and as an individual who has worked very closely with the Craft Academy and also with our high school principals, I have heard so much about this Innovation Hub. I know that if we can take what they’re doing here as a model, that we will have a phenomenal workforce.
“When our young adults graduate, we owe them the knowledge and the skill and the tools to pursue not just a job but a career. And what better way than to have choices and to have firsthand experience as early as ninth grade?”
Craft said preparation for the working world is important for today’s students.
“We have to have our young adults ready for the 21st century, and there’s no better way than to be a student here and have these opportunities,” she said.
The 2023 primary election will be held May 16. The ballot will include candidates for all state offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor of public accounts, state treasurer and commissioner of agriculture.
School will not be open for the McCracken County and Paducah school districts on the day of the primary election, and Community Christian Academy is scheduled to be closed for the school year on May 12.
The general election will be held Nov. 7
