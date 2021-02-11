Local governments can apply for up to $200,000 to provide assistance to residents who may be having difficulty paying their utilities due to COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced up to $38 million is available to local government entities to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills.
“Even with our victory over COVID-19 coming into sight, times are still tough for our families,” Beshear said, adding the funds could help residents “make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
The Department for Local Government will administer the grant from the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV program established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Eileen Miller, business services manager for Paducah Power System, updated the utility’s board Monday on the program, still in its early stages.
Miller has provided information to Ty Wilson, the city of Paducah’s grant administrator, to help “get this application moving as quickly as possible, to hopefully secure some funding for our customers.”
If the grant (both Paducah and McCracken County can apply) is approved, funds would be distributed through the Purchase Area Development District, she said.
From there, the PADD office would coordinate the funding process through West Kentucky Allied Services.
“We are in the earliest stages of the application process, gathering information,” Wilson said.
There currently is no established timeline, he said, and while he is working with the county, there will be two separate applications for the assistance funds.
Miller told the PPS board among the next steps will be to schedule a joint meeting between PADD officials and West Kentucky Allied Services to work out the details.
“How it’s going to work is households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months,” Miller said.
“They (people seeking assistance) have to live in the city or county that’s been approved, and have to have been financially impacted by COVID-19, be struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills and have received notice for disconnect between Jan. 21, 2020 and the present day and/or up to two months following.”
Another key factor, for electric, gas and other heating and cooling utility sources, is that assistance from the CDBG-CV funds may only be provided in the event program funding from Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), or other electric, gas, and heating and cooling programs are unavailable.
Paducah Power would not have any role in determining a customer’s eligibility for the assistance funding.
“We’re just providing information to the city and county, they have to apply for the block grant,” Miller said.
“What we want is for them to have as much information as possible to complete the application. We don’t want it (application) to be rejected or to have any amendment to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.