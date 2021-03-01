Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the commonwealth due to the extremely heavy rainfall from over the weekend.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring reports from county emergency services agencies.
As of Monday morning, 13 counties and cities, including Calloway County, declared local states of emergencies because of the flooding.
The entire commonwealth received heavy rainfall over the weekend and remained in a flood watch or flood warning until early Monday morning.
“By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities.”
Beshear said the Kentucky National Guard has been activated and is responding to help with the high water emergencies.
After the rounds of heavy rain Sunday, most of the additional rainfall is likely to become runoff, leading to the threat of flash flooding. Additionally, areal flooding streams and creeks is likely and rivers could flood, as well.
Director of KYEM Michael Dossett said to be aware of emergency responders and use caution near the closed local and state roadways because of the high water.
The other counties and cities that declared a local state of emergency include Breathitt, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville.
