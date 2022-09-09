Even though gourds are non-edible squash their value to many cultures has been as containers, ornaments, toys, instruments and utensils. There are so many gourd varieties and easy to grow, their popularity is understandable, both utilitarian and ornamental. Throughout the country this month gourd festivals are being held including the Gourd Patch Festival at Mayfield next week.
Gourd grower David Meeks is one of the featured participants who began growing 25 years ago when he bought some birdhouses and was told he could also buy seed and grow his own. Today, he grows over 35 varieties including birdhouses and dippers(up to 4’), also ‘fruits’ apple, banana, and pear, and some very unusual varieties.
Meeks said the most popular is the kettle basket that can hold up to 100 pounds; his favorite is the African wine kettle that is up to 16” tall.
His long-handled dippers are grown hanging on an arbor. Meeks said that gourds are 95% water and the weight of the water (8.3 pounds per gallon) causes the handles to break. His solution is to put panty hose on the developing gourds and to hang from the arbor.
Meeks stores his gourds in a barn. He said, unfortunately, mice eat holes in the gourds to get the seeds. Gourds need to be stored in rodent-safe areas.
Whether purchased or grown by you to use the gourd as a utensil, cut a hole or lid and clean out contents using a ice cream scoop to remove the contents, then sand the inside and rim with 80-120 grit sandpaper, follow up with higher gauge for smooth texture.
Once dry, gourds are weatherproof and can remain outside overwinter.
Purchase seeds now to plant next spring after the last frost. Soak the seeds for a few days, plant in peat pots, and transplant directly in the ground in their pots as they don’t like being transplanted.
Garden — Collect seeds by tying paper or mesh bags over the heads. Dig out lady’s thumb(smart) in full bloom, before going to seed. Pulling readily breaks the thin delicate stem. Divide and replant daylilies, perennial salvia and phlox, hollyhock and iris.
Leaf rosettes that are forming on goldenrods are caused by the Goldenrod Gall Midge. Its grubs feed on the plant stopping stem growth but not leaves which continue to grow resulting in the unusual and attractive leaf rosette. It does little damage and can be controlled by removing the affected plants.
As you clean the garden, to avoid digging up existing bulbs and perennials to plant new plants now or in the spring insert a plant label(metal or plastic knife) that is labeled with plant name using an indelible marker. Alternative — mark each plant with a number, record in a notebook number, name and location. Cross index with the same information to find specific plants, names, and locations.
Houseplants — Return houseplants inside between turning off air-conditioning and turning on heat. Christmas cactus is the exception. It needs consistent 50-degrees night-time temperatures to set buds. Order amaryllis bulbs to plant late September- early November for Christmas bloom. Store at 40-50 degrees (refrigerator hydrator) until ready to plant.
Vegetables — Immediately after harvesting, destroy plants that have shown signs of nematodes. Hoe or till to expose roots to wind and sun to kill the infected roots. Repeat twice during the winter. Pour a mixture of onion tops and peels and water, where susceptible crops will be planted. Replant same-family crops only once every three years in the same location. Scatter phosphate around asparagus. Let sweet potatoes dry in a warm location for two weeks, then wrap in paper and store in 55-60 degrees.
EVENTS
September 17 — Gourd Patch Arts Festival, Graves Co. Extension Office, St. Rte. 45, Mayfield, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crafts, pumpkins, gourds and seeds, children’s activities. Website: http://icehousearts.org/GourdFest/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.