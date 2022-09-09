Even though gourds are non-edible squash their value to many cultures has been as containers, ornaments, toys, instruments and utensils. There are so many gourd varieties and easy to grow, their popularity is understandable, both utilitarian and ornamental. Throughout the country this month gourd festivals are being held including the Gourd Patch Festival at Mayfield next week.

Gourd grower David Meeks is one of the featured participants who began growing 25 years ago when he bought some birdhouses and was told he could also buy seed and grow his own. Today, he grows over 35 varieties including birdhouses and dippers(up to 4’), also ‘fruits’ apple, banana, and pear, and some very unusual varieties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In