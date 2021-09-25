MAYFIELD
With autumn finally here, Mayfield and Graves County residents are really gearing up for Haunted Graves, a string of fall festivities that are planned throughout the spookiest month of the year.
The Gourd Patch Arts Festival is returning on Oct. 2
and will be one of the first events to kick off Haunted Graves for October 2021.
A longtime local staple, the festival sat out last year because of the pandemic, and was instead substituted by the Fall Harvest Market. This year, the traditional Gourd Festival that residents know and love is back in force, said Nanc Gunn, the Ice house and Art Gallery Director.
“We’re getting the word out, and people are looking forward to having a sense of normalcy to actually have a regular gourd fest this year,” she said.
Naturally, this means the return of “rock solid standbys” like Jay’s Pumpkin Patch and the Gourd Barn. D&B Farms will also be there, which Gunn said brings “lots of color to the gourd fest with all of his (Barry Irvan) blooming mums.”
Cunningham Farms was a newcomer last year and will also return this year.
At the 2019 Gourd Fest, a friendly competition was held to crown the prince and princess of the festival, which was won by Zavery Martin and Karsyn Jones respectively. This year there will be another one with 10 finalists.
Gunn said children from third to sixth grade will craft an art piece or a poem that will be judged at noon that day.
The competition is sponsored by the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic.
A second event planned for 10 a.m. that day is the Gourd Derby Car Race, where participants will race their crafted derby cars. Art supplies will be rewarded to the fastest car, as well as the most artistic, so there will likely be two winners. While it’s “never happened” before, Gunn said one car could possibly win both.
Aidan Walker from Graves County High School will be the master of ceremonies conducting the race.
Not only will the tried and true silent auction be back again this year, there will also be a live auction at 2 p.m. Gunn said there will be various items for people to bid on, from tools provided by AutoZone, Napa Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts; to pet food, treats, and toys from Pet Sense; to food from Wagner Wine and Spirits.
The auctioneer will be the previous mayor of Mayfield, Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell.
From 9 a.m.-11 a.m., the Graves County Middle School percussion ensemble will be marching around. A band, Lew Jetton and 61 South, will also be performing live from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gunn said it obviously wouldn’t be an art fest without artists. “Nationally known” gourd artist Diane Daubert, of Murray, will be in attendance for the community to meet, view her art, and buy her pieces.
“The Mayfield-Graves County Arts Guild always looks forward to gourd fest every year. It’s our biggest fundraiser, and it’s a great way to get all of our local artists out there in the public,” Gunn said.
The festival will take place on North Street, between Sixth and Eighth streets.
