Ribbon cutting

Community members gathered Thursday at the new Goodwill Opportunity Center, 1601 Broadway St. in Paducah, for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the center’s grand opening. An expungement informational clinic also took place Thursday at the center.

 TAYLOR BRYAN

Expungement gives people with criminal records an opportunity for a clean slate. On Thursday, several people started that process at a clinic hosted by the Goodwill Opportunity Center in Paducah and Kentucky Legal Aid.

The clinic offered those services for free. The average cost to expunge a person’s record is between $300 and $600 in Kentucky, which can be a major hurdle for people looking for a fresh start. The event took place the same day as the new opportunity center’s ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening. The center is located at 1601 Broadway St.

