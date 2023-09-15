Good Wu

The Good Wu: Healing and Arts Festival is a free-to-attend event with live music, workshops, demonstrations, food, kids crafts, a reptile petting zoo, and more.

The Good Wu: Healing and Arts Festival will be back again this year from Oct. 14-15 at the Calvert City Civic Center.

According to a news release from the City of Calvert City, Delasaria Lihon, licensed psychotherapist and owner of A Centered Space wellness center, wanted to introduce safe ways of exploring holistic wellness.

