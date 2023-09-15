The Good Wu: Healing and Arts Festival will be back again this year from Oct. 14-15 at the Calvert City Civic Center.
According to a news release from the City of Calvert City, Delasaria Lihon, licensed psychotherapist and owner of A Centered Space wellness center, wanted to introduce safe ways of exploring holistic wellness.
That’s how, in 2019, a “Healing Saturday” event began at the original A Centered Space location in Benton, with three therapists offering “a variety of modalities to experience.” Healing Saturday grew, and eventually, became the Good Wu festival.
“It has blossomed into a large-scale event highlighting local small businesses and talents in the region, now with over 70 vendors and healers,” Lihon said in a statement included in the release.
According to the city, the festival is a free-to-attend indoor and outdoor two-day event with regular musical performances, workshops, demonstrations, food, kids crafts, a reptile petting zoo, and more.
“It’s a welcoming, learning environment safe to explore new things, ideas, and connections. We love all that good ‘wuu wuu’ stuff,” Lihon said in a statement included in the release.
The festival will offer paintings, art, handcrafted jewelry, artisanal products, holistic health services, as well as a variety of other intuitive arts and family resources.
“The Good Wu is a festival favorite among many for fall events in Calvert City,” said Blair Travis, director of marketing, communications, and business development for the City of Calvert City in a statement included in the release. “From unique crafts and handmade goods, this marketplace is a treasure trove of local talent and creativity and we are thankful A Centered Space chooses the Calvert City Civic Center to host this event.”
The festival is set for Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center at 991 5th Ave, Calvert City, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.