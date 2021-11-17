The annual Good Neighbor Night brings industrial facilities of Calvert City together to share information and gifts with the community.
The event is sponsored by 13 Calvert City facilities: Arkema, Ashland, Brenntag, Carbide, Clean Earth, DTE, Estron, Evonik, Lubrizol, Sekisui, Wacker, Waste Path, and Westlake Chemicals.
Due to continued COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to cancel this year’s 2021 event has been made. The industrial facilities still want to share those funds with the community, so it has been unanimously voted to distribute them evenly among community neighbors and their outreach programs.
These community neighbors include: The Marshall County Need Line, Livingston County Helping Hands, Marcella’s Kitchen, The Marshall County Humane Society, and Western Kentucky Allied Services.
Each organization will receive a donation check of $10,000 in the month of November
“It is our hope that this money is specifically used for the needs of the community such as food, clothing, hygiene care, or Christmas for kids,” said Lagan Croft, spokesman for the Good Neighbor Night event.
