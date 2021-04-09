One needs only follow their nose down Third Street to find Paducah’s newest olfactory sensation — The Pour Room.
Owned and operated by Terra Bass, the custom candle business opens its doors for the first time today.
Bass, who works as the director of first impressions for a local financial adviser firm, is passionate about scents and the difference a good one can make to a person. She was inspired to start the business after visiting a Clarksville, Tennessee, candle shop, where she was determined to craft a custom scent for her day job.
“Scents can transport you through time and bring back memories, and I think it’s so important to keep scents in your daily life,” Bass said. “People need happy and people need joy and people need to get out of their homes to do things that can make them feel that way.
“There’s so much hate and violence in the world that trying to create something that makes them happy or helps them capture a memory of happiness in scent form is a big part of what we do.”
The Pour Room, 110 S. Third St., will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the business is open by appointment only. Appointments can be made via www.thepourroom.com or through the shop’s Facebook page.
On arrival, customers can grab an apron and a piece of paper before sniffing samples of the shop’s more than 60 scents that can be mixed and matched to craft a candle. After picking the desired scents, Bass will be waiting at the bar to act as the shop’s “scentologist,” balancing the smell to make the candle cocktail of customers’ dreams. Customers will then add the scents (up to three can be combined) into some soy wax in their desired container. A single candle experience costs $20, or two candles for $35.
It takes around two hours to set, during which Bass suggests enjoying the rest of Paducah’s downtown — though eventually she hopes to offer wine and beer in the shop.
“I’m just happy to bring something like this to Paducah. I love this city and everything about it,” she said. “I just love people and I like to see them happy and having fun. If I can provide that experience for somebody then I want to do that.”
The owner hopes The Pour Room will be a unique fixture of the downtown business scene.
“I think Paducah needed something different, something more of an experience versus just shopping, eating and sightseeing. This is something that can bring people together for something they’ll enjoy,” Bass added. “Every part of this shop is something unique that you won’t experience anywhere else. Just the activity of making the candle, the experience you’ll have while being here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.