The first Golden Raintrees I saw were at New Harmony, Indiana . What a spectacular view of the yellow blooming trees in June along the main street. I immediately bought a raintree and joked that it would bring rain. It didn’t and it died from too much water. Lesson learned. Learn environmental requirements and your garden’s environment before buying any new plant.
The second raintree (Koelreuteria paniculate) is thriving and covered with yellow blooms albeit a week or two later than normal. The trees can take four years before the first yellow to golden blooms appear, but well worth the wait. As the tiny panicles of yellow blooms mature, they become golden. Vase or globe-shaped branching is sparse but dense providing dappled shade. They are ideal for small yards, specimens, and groupings.
Their root systems make them good street and container trees, and it is one of the easiest to grow. What better tree could you ask for, it flowers in the summer, is tolerant of heat, drought, wind, and any soil pH, and few pests. The evenly balanced tree can reach a height and width of 30’. The Chinese lantern-like seed pods are an autumn bonus. Cut the dried panicles of pods for unique fall decorations.
Purchase from a nursery as it does not always come true. “Fastigata” is a columnar variety and “September” is true to its name as it flowers in August and September. Spring planting is recommended as its survival rate is higher than fall planted. On recommending the golden raintree, Dr. Michael Dirr in “Manual of Woody Landscape Plants” stated that ‘in our garden, two trees literally stop traffic in late August and early September.’
Two beautiful old specimens can be found on Paducah’s 10th Street, between Broadway and Kentucky Streets. Take note of the equally impressive Magnolia grandiflora.
Garden – To increase blooms, increase annuals at maturity. Pinch cosmos, fuchsias and geraniums if leggy. dwarf and bearded iris. Cease pinching mums and asters and mums after mid-July. Check roses for insects, fungus, black spot, and mildew and spray accordingly. Dig spring bulbs, clean, let dry out in the shade, remove any foliage, and store in mesh bags. Divide and plant now or late fall. Plant gladioli for successive bloom.
Powdery mildew is a family of fungi that appear on lilac, monarda and phlox.
Lawn - Raise the mower blade an inch to permit grass to grow taller. It will shade the roots and soil, it will lower soil temperature and shade out weeds. Water an inch a week but in increments each watering for even moisture.
Trees and Shrubs – Shear vertical hedges at a slight angle so that it is wider at the base exposing it to sun for thicker growth. Prune out winter-kill by cutting into the live wood to stop further die-back. For a neat appearance keep grass and weeds hand-trimmed around tree trunks reducing the chance of a string weed trimmer cutting in to the bark.
Vegetables – Companion plants. Tomatoes do not like carrots, celery, parsley, and spinach. Basil will increase tomato crop while reducing aphids, flies, and mosquitoes. Fragrant herbs will stunt cucumbers. Plants watered after dark do not absorb moisture as efficiently as early morning or late afternoon. Start a fall garden in southern Illinois and successively sow beans, corn and cucumbers. Use a toothbrush to remove silks between corn kernels. Powdery mildew can cause leaf drop eventually resulting in fruit sun burn. Overhead watering washes off the spores or use a chemical spray at first sign of mildew.
Today – “Talking Phalaenopsis – Easy Orchids” webinar, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 11:30 a.m., to register: tinyurl.com/23JunHWW.
June 28 – “Tropicals” webinar, Lyon Co. Extension Office, 11:30 a.m., to register: tinyurl.com/23JunHWW.
