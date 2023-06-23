The first Golden Raintrees I saw were at New Harmony, Indiana . What a spectacular view of the yellow blooming trees in June along the main street. I immediately bought a raintree and joked that it would bring rain. It didn’t and it died from too much water. Lesson learned. Learn environmental requirements and your garden’s environment before buying any new plant.

The second raintree (Koelreuteria paniculate) is thriving and covered with yellow blooms albeit a week or two later than normal. The trees can take four years before the first yellow to golden blooms appear, but well worth the wait. As the tiny panicles of yellow blooms mature, they become golden. Vase or globe-shaped branching is sparse but dense providing dappled shade. They are ideal for small yards, specimens, and groupings.

