Mike Chestnut, of Paducah (above), and other participants in the annual Dogwood Bicycle Ride, sponsored by BikeWorld, cycle through Paducah Sunday afternoon. Temperatures in the 50s kept the event cool, and organizers said about 125 cyclists participated in the 35th annual event.
featured
Going to the Dog(wood)s
D Thompson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Lee's Little Library' honors son's memory
- Vikings dominate in 30-0 Second District contest
- Blue Tornado keeps eyes on third consecutive Kentucky 2A title
- Marshall teen interested in sports, finance
- Russia's Lavrov thanks 'Brazilian friends' on Ukraine stance
- Going to the Dog(wood)s
- Tilghman softball eyes state title
- LOBBY CLOSED
- Head Start building is delayed by supply chain
- Former astronaut visit part of CLC's 20th anniversary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.