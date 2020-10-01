Paducah Beauty School closed its doors Wednesday after more than 80 years in the cosmetics business.
Believed to have opened sometime in the 1930s, the beauty institution was the second-oldest beauty school in Kentucky, according to owner Nelson Young.
Young, 82, purchased the building and business in 1974 and he’s proud to have kept it going these 46 years, though he never cut a lock of hair.
When asked why it was time to hang up the shop’s collective scissors, Young simply said it was “time to retire.”
“Forty-six years is a long time to walk through that door every morning,” the Taylorville, Illinois, native said. “I’ve got two good employees and I hate like hell to lose them. I just hate to close it down. It’s terrible, but I just need to retire. It’s been too many years.”
COVID-19 has sped up the process for Young, who had turned down many offers to sell the business over the years.
Rita Aikins, who worked as an instructor and manager at the school for over 12 years, was sad to see the school’s last day. Young told Aikins and fellow instructor Tammy Watts of his plans to close just last Friday.
“I’ve been here a long time and I’ve seen a lot of students come through. There was a time where every booth was full and some doubled up,” Aikins told the Sun. “I think COVID-19 has really hurt us because this was a great school. It’s really sad and it breaks my heart for (Nelson) to close.
“I feel like I’ve been blessed to be a part of it because it’s been here so long.”
Aikins believes that thousands, “if not tens of thousands,” of students have learned the art of ear-lowering at the school over the years. That rich tradition is what drew Moriah Crowe — the last student to study at Paducah Beauty School — to go there.
“If this wasn’t happening, I wouldn’t leave. I would stay here with them,” Crowe said. “I love it here. I’m an old soul, so the vintage feel of the place and the history of the building itself speaks to me.
“(That’s why) I chose to go here.”
The Fourth Street building is up for sale, along with the business. Young believes that the structure was completed in 1897 for a local telephone company, though he completed a series of renovations himself decades ago.
“I hope somebody will buy it that wants to stay in the beauty business. I’ve got all this equipment in here and it’s all got to go,” he said.
Though the end is sad, Aikins understands that Young needs to move on to the next phase of his life.
“Nelson’s put his whole life into this place, just about,” she said. “He’s getting older and he needs to enjoy life and not have to worry about a business, so I understand completely.
“I’m just sad. He’s super nice. I couldn’t have asked for a better boss.”
