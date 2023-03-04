The green-up is coming on strong.
Even when low temperatures knock around the freezing mark nowadays, you’d have to be pretty dense not to perceive spring’s return. The official first day of spring is still more than two weeks away, but one can make the case that it is already here. It slips up on us, some facets of it developing for weeks.
Some would argue that spring comes with a greening of the environment. Going back a couple of months, our outdoors surroundings were about a gray-brown as they get. However, there has been a considerable green-up since then.
You could see spring developing on the ground far back in the winter. Even during harsh freezing weather, there was a carpet of green developing in open areas such as harvested crop fields. Places that several weeks ago were dead tan and mud brown are now vivid green with cold season grasses and weeds.
There are such things as what botanists and biologists call spring ephemerals, plants that germinate in the fall and develop largely through the coldest winter months. These flourish in the first warm days of late winter and early spring and by the time much vegetation is just hitting its stride in summer, above-ground ephemeral growth is dying out for the year.
One of these spring ephemerals is henbit. This weed grows unnoticed through much of the winter, then accelerates in February and March, making itself apparent among the earliest resurgent weed patches.
Henbit is that stuff with pale purplish flowers on it that seasonally flourishes in some fields, pastures, odd acreage and some yards that don’t get a good early mowing.
Henbit grows from squarish purple-red stems and can reach heights of up to a foot tall. The roughly heart-shaped leaves sort of surround the stems at intervals. The flowers can bloom in March and April, sometimes early into May. By hot weather, henbit typically is drying and in its later stages.
Another lookalike species is purple deadnettle. This mimic weed tends to have leaves that are more triangular than the heart-shaped but jagged leaves of henbit, but they are easily confused, especially when the two species grow together in the same fields or yards.
Anytime you see a patch of soft purple in an open area this time of year, it is likely a winter-grown blush of henbit and/or purple deadnettle celebrating spring with new blossoms after months of growing obscurely.
Countless less-than-manicured lawns are now sprouting clumps of wild garlic. Most people call it wild onions because it smells stoutly oniony, but wild onions are another species.
Wild garlic grows from tubers hidden in the soil. The part you see, the green stems look almost identical to those of green onions, albeit usually thinner and up to about one foot tall. Actually, the wild garlic stems are round and hollow, differentiating them from the stems of true wild onion, which are typically flat sided and solid.
Cold season weeds and grasses begin to join forces with the early version of spring and summer weeds that are off to a recent start in turning the landscape its seasonal shade of greens.
The spring green-up of the environment starts from the ground up, beginning with grass and weeds, then shrubs and finally the big event, the leaf-out of the trees. That has started with the budding of many trees.
Weather watchers tell us that unseasonably warm temperatures of late promise an earlier than typical leaf-out.
The National Phenology Network, an association of biologically inclined science geeks, maps out trends in the green-up of North America. Their monitoring indicates that here in America’s heartland, the annual green-up is running several days ahead of long-term averages.
Meanwhile, the phenology brains calculate that some areas of the lower Midwest and some of the Southeast could experience the earliest leaf-out (hence, spring) on record.
If you aren’t able to see the world easing into green out there, you can at least hear spring coming.
Going back a few weeks, folks around wet fields, swamp edges and other sources of shallow standing water may have heard some froggy chirping. That almost certainly would have been the combined mating calls of chorus frogs.
You almost never get to see a chorus frog because of their habitat preferences and their elusive habits. They are tiny, gray-brown amphibians that blend with the environment — and they shut up and vanish amid vegetation if a possible threat approaches. But from a distance you can certainly hear them.
Chorus frogs are among the first amphibians to mate in late winter to early spring, and they call to potential mates in advance of that. Because the transition to spring is a mix of cold and warmer weather, chorus frogs are sometimes caught out and by cold temperatures. They survive and carry on because they have a level of natural anti-freeze and can even endure being partially frozen. They thaw out and carry on.
Nowadays, bird songs will confirm that spring has arrived. Particularly early mornings are filled with an increase in territorial singing by songbirds as they prepare for nesting.
Much of these birdsongs come from migratory species that are back from winter hiatus. They wouldn’t be here if not for spring’s return.
We could yet have some unseasonable crazy wintry weather. Nature tells us, however, that spring has sprung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.