PADNWS-03-04-23 ODRS SPRING SIGNS - PHOTO

Winter-growing henbit often goes unnoticed until its purple blossoms appear in large patches as spring conditions take hold.

 Contributed

The green-up is coming on strong.

Even when low temperatures knock around the freezing mark nowadays, you’d have to be pretty dense not to perceive spring’s return. The official first day of spring is still more than two weeks away, but one can make the case that it is already here. It slips up on us, some facets of it developing for weeks.

