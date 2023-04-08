When Kentucky hunters take to the woods and fields next Saturday for the regular spring turkey season, they may encounter a talkative legion of targeted gobblers.
Saturday, April 15, will be opening day of the traditional spring season. As always, it will begin on the Saturday closest to April 15 (exactly April 15 this year) and run for 23 consecutive days. Encompassing four weekends, the season runs through May 7.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers anticipate that hunters should hear plenty of gobbling, the tom turkey talk that makes the pursuit so attractive for most sportsmen and women.
KDFWR turkey program coordinator and biologist Zak Danks says an above-average survival rate of turkeys hatched from nesting in 2021 should result in a whole lot of gobbling going on this season. The gobblers launched from that “Class of ‘21” are now two-year-old birds. And two-year-old gobblers predictably are the most excitable and the most vocal of toms in the entire population.
Brood surveys, observations of the number of surviving poults with hens, are conducted each July and August. The numbers of poults per hen in sightings are averaged out to give managers a general picture of the strength of the previous spring’s successful turkey reproduction.
Recent years have seen more poor brood survival, resulting in some downturn in the overall turkey population. The upturn in brood survival in 2021 both cheers managers and hunters as well as promises more pleasing action this hunting season.
“We have observed more large groups of gobblers and other indications that further support the forecast for great opportunities for hunters to harvest mature gobblers,” Danks said of the larger crop of two-year-old toms.
At the age of two years, a gobbler is an adult but has not experienced the hunting pressure of older turkeys, Danks noted. Consequently, two-year-old toms are more likely to respond more vocally to hunters’ hen calls.
Kentucky’s statewide spring harvest limit is two legal turkeys. A legal turkey is defined as a wild turkey that is male or has a visible beard. The inclusion of a turkey with a visible beard in the definition of legal game allows for the taking of difficult-to-discern bearded hens, which typically constitute about one% of the statewide harvest.
This season, hunters should note a recent regulation change that prohibits a hunter from taking more than one legal turkey from any single wildlife management area (WMA) during the spring season.
This amended regulation comes in accordance with the KDFWR’s ongoing wild turkey studies and recommendations. The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission voted to limit turkey harvests on WMAs as well as expand coyote hunting methods in an attempt to lessen hunting pressure and predation on wild turkeys.
According to Telecheck harvest reports, Kentucky youngsters bagged 1,892 turkeys during last weekend’s April 1-2 youth-only hunting seasons.
The special early season is open to kids younger than 16 who can hunt with shotguns while under the direct supervision of overseeing adults.
The Saturday-Sunday youth hunt showed an increase in harvest over the corresponding seasons of the past two years. Adult-supervised junior hunters took a total of 1,477 turkeys in the early season of 2022. The harvest in the youth-only season of 2021 was 1,490 birds.
Hunters of all ages anticipating the start of the regular spring gobbler season are reminded that, since the close of the youth-only season, the use of turkey calls wherever turkeys can be hunted again is prohibited until the beginning of the regular turkey season.
The ban on man-made turkey calls prior to the hunting season is ordered to prevent conditioning the birds to calling, making them more resistant to replicated “hen talk” when hunters use that ploy during the official hunting period.
Meanwhile, hunters scouting for gobblers can use “locator” calls such as crow and owl calls in an attempt to get tom turkeys to respond with “shock gobbles.”
In far western Kentucky, turkey hunters among others this year may find additional opportunities at the new Ferguson Creek Wildlife Management Area, 614 acres immediately south of the Cumberland River near its confluence with the Ohio River at Smithland.
Ferguson Creek WMA and Gabbard Branch WMA in Butler County are two management areas newly opened this year, operated now by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
The two wildlife properties were acquired through funding of the Kentucky Wetland and Stream Mitigation Program. Stream and wetlands restoration and enhancement work will be invested there as mitigation for development elsewhere in Cumberland and Green river drainages.
Ferguson Creek WMA, a former pine plantation, includes both bluffs and wetlands associated with the lower Cumberland River. It holds 98 acres of existing wetlands that KDFWR projects will enhance.
The KDFWR says the area’s uplands and parts of the lower wetlands are in various stages of regrowth from past forestry management practices.
The state agency presently is working to establish parking areas for Ferguson Creek WMA users. The area is open to public hunting in time for the 2023 spring turkey season.
Gabbard Branch WMA, meanwhile, is 809 acres about 12 miles downstream from Lock and Dam 5 on the Green River.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 2370-575-8650.
