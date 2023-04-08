PADNWS-04-08-23 ODRS GOBBLERS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

With more gobbling-prone two-year-old toms in the population this year, turkey hunters are likely to hear more bearded birds sounding off.

When Kentucky hunters take to the woods and fields next Saturday for the regular spring turkey season, they may encounter a talkative legion of targeted gobblers.

Saturday, April 15, will be opening day of the traditional spring season. As always, it will begin on the Saturday closest to April 15 (exactly April 15 this year) and run for 23 consecutive days. Encompassing four weekends, the season runs through May 7.

