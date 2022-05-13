Gladioli are wonderful flowers that are only one of our garden flowers that come in all the colors of the rainbow. If planted sequentially, they will provide color all summer and into fall at least the first year according to Brent Heath (brentandbeckysbulbs.com).
Recently Heath and Dick Zondag (jungnursery.com) teamed to share with us how wonderful glads really are. They add linear shape to the garden, and easy and inexpensive to grow.
Zondag said today’s colors are more vibrant with more emphasis on bicolor, ruffled petals, and longer bloom periods. The erect 3-4’ stems are stronger and disease resistant. They are not very fragrant, with the exception of G. tristis.
It is important to deadhead, as 30% of its energy goes into making seed.
Zondag recommends fall digging the corms, brush off any dirt, do not wash them as that can bruise the corms and open them to fungus. He stores them at 50 degrees in mesh bags or on wire racks for good air circulation.
A new breed of hardy glads can overwinter in the ground if it is not wet. Glads like sandy soil, but will survive in heavier soil, if the bed is elevated. The tall-stemmed glads require support of surrounding plants, or planted in a cluster 4-6” deep depending on the corm size.
Sources: americanmeadows.com, brentandbeckybulbs.com; and dutchbulbs.com(K.Van Bourgondien)
THINGS TO DO
Bugs – Discourage insects by planting strong smelling flowers. Marigolds repel nematodes and whitefly from tomatoes. Aphids and asparagus beetles dislike calendula that attracts beneficial insects. Plant chives with carrots and parsnips and carrot rust flies will leave. Rosemary’s strong smell dissuades cabbage moths, carrot rust fly and Mexican bean beetles. Be on the lookout for aphids, flea beetles, leaf miners and wireworms. If seen, report to: bigbughunt.com. The Bug Hunt recommends placing toilet paper tubes around seedlings to prevent cutworm damage. Insert 1-2” into the soil. As the plant grows the tube will disintegrate into the soil.
Garden – Weed, weed, weed before their flowers go to seed. The soil is moist enough that most weeds(wild mustard) can be removed by gently pulling. Tap roots(dandelion) require a spade inserted straight into the soil on 2-3 sides and then pull. Sticktight (Galium aparine) is in bloom and aggressively climbing over plants. Its thread-thin stem will break off, but at least you can remove the plant before it goes to seed. Wear gloves as the miniscule sticky hooks cling to whatever they touch.
Enjoy peonies beyond May. Cut soft buds, place in a plastic sleeve longer than the flower and stem, seal, and refrigerate. They will last 1-2 months and bloom once removed from the refrigerator according to Chloe Deike, Garden Gate magazine.
Trees – Flowering dogwoods are susceptible to disease particularly this year with excessive rain and high temperatures. Twisted leaves and spotted flower petals started appearing on lower branches and working their way up to the top of the tree appeared to be a healthy tree. The culprit is Elsinoe Leaf Spot(spotted anthracnose), not to be confused with dogwood anthracnose(Discula destructiva) of a few years ago. Elsinoe spores were not killed off overwinter due to a warm winter and excessive rains that splashed dirt and spores onto lower branches and then worked their way to the top. Control by removing all infected foliage from the tree and ground, and destroying it. Next spring at bud break, treat young trees with a registered fungicide every 7-14 days until all leaves have matured.
Pruning lilac before it goes to seed will allow it to put energy into the tree and not seed.
EVENTS
Today – Marshall Master Gardener Assoc. 6th Annual Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton, KY. Plants, garden advise, and door prizes.
Wednesday’s Kentucky Horticulture Webinar, 11:30 am. https://kentuckyhortnews.com. All session are recorded and found on the KentuckyHortNews.com site.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.